Creston RCMP Report: Theft of lawn mower and popcorn machine from local businesses

The Creston RCMP received 145 calls for assistance from Sept. 5 to 17.

September 6

• Responded to a call of an adult female in a mental health crisis who was acting out in an aggressive manner. Police assisted in ensuring that the female received the appropriate professional mental health evaluation and care.

• A driver was stopped from entering their residence on foot after ignoring the initial attempt by police to perform a roadside stop nearby. The driver was eventually issued a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound.

September 9

• Responded to a theft of a lawn mower from a local business that occurred sometime overnight.

September 10

• Responded to a theft of a popcorn machine, which police located nearby and returned to the local business owner.

September 12

• Recovered an abandoned stolen vehicle in Gray Creek. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Cranbrook area several days earlier.

September 14

• Attended Creston Town Hall to investigate an act of vandalism. Red paint was poured over the front door, steps, and railing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

September 15

• Responded to a minor motor vehicle collision, which resulted in one of the drivers failing a roadside screening test and receiving a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound.

– Courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

