Creston RCMP Report: The case of the stolen peanut butter

On Nov. 21, a man reported to police that someone stole his peanut butter. Including that mystifying call, the Creston RCMP received 77 calls for service from Nov. 21 to 27.

Here are the highlights:

November 21

• An officer assisted a man who was overdosing and got him medical treatment.

November 22

• A person reported a break-and-enter.

• A woman called requesting police to remove their roommate because they do not like them. The woman was advised that police do not remove roommates and that she would have to deal with this issue with the Residential Tenancy Branch.

• An officer attended a single vehicle collision. The vehicle went off the road due to poor road conditions. Creston RCMP reminds the public to slow down and take care during inclement weather.

• A report was received about a child custody issue. The parties were advised to seek assistance in Family Court with a lawyer.

• Received a report of a hit-and-run.

• Received a report of a suspicious person walking around a property with headlight. The person was not located but the resident was advised to lock their doors and secure their belongings.

November 25

• Officers helped an elderly woman in getting assistance.

• Officers were called to a disturbance and located a heavily intoxicated woman. The woman was unable to care for herself. She was arrested and taken to cells until sober.

November 26

• Officers attended an early morning disturbance. All parties were advised to keep the noise down.

November 27

• An officer located a man who was not supposed to be driving and had no insurance. During the investigation, the officer noticed that the man was under the influence of drugs, allegedly. He was issued further driving sanctions and his vehicle was impounded. The man is also facing charges for breaching his conditions. He has been held for court.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

