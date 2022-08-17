Creston RCMP Report: Public assistance helps locate multiple wanted criminals

Over the past few weeks, tips from Creston residents has led to arrests

In recent weeks, the Creston RCMP have been successful in locating multiple wanted criminals with help from the public.

Currently, the RCMP are still seeking wanted person Britnee Opsahl. She was charged on March 11 with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property.

Opsahl is described as a white woman with blonde/brown hair and green eyes, standing six-foot-one, and weighing approximately 230 pounds. She was last seen in Creston, B.C.

Multiple tips have been received but she has yet to be found. To report her whereabouts, please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Creston RCMP received 84 calls for service form August 9 to 15.

August 10

• Received a report of a shoplifter who stole over $300 worth of goods. A suspect was identified and charges are being pursued.

August 11

• Creston RCMP and BC Highway Patrol attended a 911 call for an impaired driver. BC Highway Patrol member determined the driver was impaired and a 90-day driving prohibition was issued. The driver was lodged in cells until sober. The passenger in the vehicle was wanted on a mental health warrant and was taken to hospital by officers.

August 12

• Officers located and arrested a woman for a domestic assault. The woman was released on multiple conditions.

• Officers located a wanted man, Douglas Runge, from Saskatchewan. Runge was wanted in Regina, S.K. for criminal harassment and uttering threats. Runge was remanded in custody to be returned to Saskatchewan.

• Officers were conducting proactive patrols and located a suspicious vehicle. Officers conducted an investigation and found the passenger Dennis Jensen to be in breach of his probation. Jensen was arrested and held in custody for the weekend before being released by the courts.

August 13

• Officers arrested a man for possessing stolen property. The man was released with a pending court date.

• The Cops for Kids fundraiser held at Centennial Park was a great success! Over $1,000 was raised from community donations and the support of Western Financial. To donate to the cause online, go to www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/cops-for-kids-charitable-foundation/p2p/2022copsforkidsride/page/brett-urano/. Creston Const. Brett Urano will be participating in the Cops for Kids bike ride across southeastern B.C. this September. He has a goal of raising $5,000.

August 14

• A vehicle was vandalized in Lister.

August 15

• Received a report of a vehicle passing emergency vehicles with lights and sirens on. A violation ticket was issued. As a reminder to the public, please pull over to allow emergency vehicles to pass safely.

• Wanted man Ryan Schubert was arrested. Officers were advised Schubert was at the 1100 block of 16 Ave. N, with two tips from residents that day. Schubert ran when he heard the police were coming the first time. When officers arrived the second time, he was arrested without issue. Schubert was held for court the following day. The Creston RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance with locating this dangerous offender.

• An officer located a vehicle driving with no lights on. A traffic stop was conducted, and it was determined the adolescent driver had no license and was impaired by alcohol. The youth was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, a 30-day vehicle impound, and a violation ticket.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

