Creston RCMP Report: Prolific offender turns herself in

From Jan. 16 to 29, 104 calls for service were received

The Creston RCMP would like to thank the public for their support in locating another prolific offender, Makayla Chomyshen, who turned herself into the police on Jan. 30 due to the immense public pressure.

From Jan. 16 to 29, 104 calls for service were received.

January 16

• An officer located a friendly dog wandering in public and it was turned over to Creston Pet Adoption and Welfare Society (PAWS) to find the owner.

January 17

• A possible fraud was reported to officers.

• Officers attended a two vehicle collision and the offending driver was issued a violation ticket.

• Officers assisted in getting a man to hospital for his mental health issues.

January 18

• Officers were advised of a shoplifting complaint. The suspect was identified and arrested.

• Received a report of another shoplifter and the investigation is still ongoing.

January 20

• Officers attended a disturbance and found two heavily intoxicated people yelling and causing issues. The pair were both arrested and lodged in cells until sober.

January 21

• An officer conducted a well being check on a man and found him in good health.

• Received a noise complaint at a local hotel and the person was advised to speak with the front desk about the issue.

January 22

• Officers attended a disturbance and separated the parties.

• Officers assisted in getting a woman mental health assistance at the hospital.

January 23

• Creston RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter through an unlocked door.

• Officers attended a residence for a woman in a mental health crisis. The woman was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

January 24

• Officers located a missing mental health patient and returned them to the hospital.

January 25

• Received a report of possible harassment.

• Officers attended a disturbance and separated the parties.

• An officer located a stolen vehicle and returned it to the owner.

January 27

• An officer located a woman driving without a licence. She was issued a violation ticket and a driving prohibition.

January 28

• Officers attended a disturbance and were able to defuse the situation between the arguing parties.

January 29

• Creston RCMP received a report of a hit-and-run in Riondel.

• An officer received a report of possible harassment.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs