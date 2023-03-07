Creston RCMP Report: Police arrest two suspects for theft

On March 3, the thieves were caught in the act

On March 3, the Creston RCMP interrupted a theft in progress and arrested two suspects. The pair were released with a court date.

From Feb. 27 to March 5, 53 calls for service were received.

Here are the highlights:

February 27

• The RCMP joined Creston Fire Rescue to investigate a report of a structure fire on Lower Wynndel Road. Upon arrival, firefighters investigated and found residents using a burn barrel for heat inside the outbuilding that had caused smoke to fill the eaves. No fire damage was found and residents were told to extinguish the fire.

• Officers attended a family disturbance and were able to separate the feuding parties without any further issues.

February 28

• An officer received a call about an ongoing landlord/tenancy issue. The caller was advised to contact the tenancy branch.

March 1

• Received a report of a truck being stolen. The vehicle was recovered at a later date.

• Again received a call about a landlord/tenancy issue. Advisement was to contact the tenancy branch.

March 2

• Officers attended a single vehicle collision. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets for their poor driving.

• Officers were called to an assault at a residence. Officers arrested the suspect, who was held in custody by the courts.

March 3

• A vehicle was travelling too fast for the winter driving conditions and rolled into the ditch. The driver, who was not injured, was issued a violation ticket.

• A man was found to be driving while high after police conducted field sobriety tests. The vehicle was impounded and charges are pending against the man.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

