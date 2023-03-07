Creston RCMP Report: Police arrest two suspects for theft

On March 3, the Creston RCMP interrupted a theft in progress and arrested two suspects. The pair were released with a court date.
From Feb. 27 to March 5, 53 calls for service were received.
Here are the highlights:
February 27
• The RCMP joined Creston Fire Rescue to investigate a report of a structure fire on Lower Wynndel Road. Upon arrival, firefighters investigated and found residents using a burn barrel for heat inside the outbuilding that had caused smoke to fill the eaves. No fire damage was found and residents were told to extinguish the fire.
• Officers attended a family disturbance and were able to separate the feuding parties without any further issues.
February 28
• An officer received a call about an ongoing landlord/tenancy issue. The caller was advised to contact the tenancy branch.
March 1
• Received a report of a truck being stolen. The vehicle was recovered at a later date.
• Again received a call about a landlord/tenancy issue. Advisement was to contact the tenancy branch.
March 2
• Officers attended a single vehicle collision. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets for their poor driving.
• Officers were called to an assault at a residence. Officers arrested the suspect, who was held in custody by the courts.
March 3
• A vehicle was travelling too fast for the winter driving conditions and rolled into the ditch. The driver, who was not injured, was issued a violation ticket.
• A man was found to be driving while high after police conducted field sobriety tests. The vehicle was impounded and charges are pending against the man.
– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano