Here are the highlights of this week’s police beat. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Here are the highlights of this week’s police beat. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Creston RCMP Report: Police arrest two suspects for theft

On March 3, the thieves were caught in the act

On March 3, the Creston RCMP interrupted a theft in progress and arrested two suspects. The pair were released with a court date.

From Feb. 27 to March 5, 53 calls for service were received.

Here are the highlights:

February 27

• The RCMP joined Creston Fire Rescue to investigate a report of a structure fire on Lower Wynndel Road. Upon arrival, firefighters investigated and found residents using a burn barrel for heat inside the outbuilding that had caused smoke to fill the eaves. No fire damage was found and residents were told to extinguish the fire.

• Officers attended a family disturbance and were able to separate the feuding parties without any further issues.

February 28

• An officer received a call about an ongoing landlord/tenancy issue. The caller was advised to contact the tenancy branch.

March 1

• Received a report of a truck being stolen. The vehicle was recovered at a later date.

• Again received a call about a landlord/tenancy issue. Advisement was to contact the tenancy branch.

March 2

• Officers attended a single vehicle collision. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets for their poor driving.

• Officers were called to an assault at a residence. Officers arrested the suspect, who was held in custody by the courts.

March 3

• A vehicle was travelling too fast for the winter driving conditions and rolled into the ditch. The driver, who was not injured, was issued a violation ticket.

• A man was found to be driving while high after police conducted field sobriety tests. The vehicle was impounded and charges are pending against the man.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

READ MORE: Off-duty Abbotsford police officer died in Nelson after being struck by skateboard, court hears

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Costa Rica ponders ways to sustain reforestation success
Next story
Creston RCMP searching for man on warrant with 32 charges

Just Posted

Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. RCMP handout.
Creston RCMP searching for man on warrant with 32 charges

Here are the highlights of this week’s police beat. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Creston RCMP Report: Police arrest two suspects for theft

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident.
Valley Views: Struggling to Keep Up

A Castlegar woman succumbed to her injuries after Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue extracted her from the river bank below the Esplanade in downtown Trail.
Castlegar woman dies of injuries after fall from Trail Esplanade