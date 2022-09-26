Creston RCMP Report: Please remember to stop for school buses

In this week’s report, a runaway horse is escorted home, rogue golf balls cause damage, and alcohol leads to RCMP intervention in many cases

Now that school is back in session, the Creston RCMP is reminding the public to drive slowly and watch for children on the roads.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of vehicles failing to stop for school buses, which is required when red lights are flashing and a stop sign is extended. Failing to stop for a school bus is a $368 fine and 3 demerit points.

Creston RCMP received 233 calls for service from Sept. 6 to 25. Here are the highlights:

September 6

• Creston RCMP received a report of a shoplifter who fled before officers attended. Charges are being forwarded.

September 7

• Officers were called to an impaired driver. Members located the driver and he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition. The man was upset that a prohibition was issued and damaged a police vehicle. Criminal charges are now being forwarded for additional offences against the man.

September 9

• Officers attended a break-and-enter. A suspect was identified and arrested, then later released with multiple conditions and a court date.

• An officer located a vehicle with no insurance. The driver was found to have no driver’s license. The vehicle was removed from the road and the driver ticketed.

September 11

• Where art thou, Romeo? Officers assisted in getting a horse named Romeo home who had escaped his residence.

September 12

• Creston RCMP investigated a shoplifting complaint on the 1500 block of Canyon Street. The suspect has been identified and charges are being forwarded.

September 14

• Officers received a report of a stolen dirt bike.

September 16

• A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Creston RCMP reminds the public to follow a 9 p.m. routine to secure their belongings each night.

September 17

• A shoplifter was reported at a local gas station. The file is still under investigation.

September 18

• Officers attended a disturbance in Riondel. Officers were able to defuse the situation and separated the parties for the night.

September 20

• Officers were alerted to an unlicensed driver who was also breaching his conditions. He was arrested, ticketed, and the vehicle was impounded. He was later released with a court date.

• Officers attended multiple shoplifting calls and were able to identify the suspect as being the same woman. She was arrested for the thefts and released on multiple conditions.

September 21

• Police received a report of golf balls being hit into a neighbourhood in Riondel. Witnesses did not know where the balls had come from and one window was broken.

September 22

• Officers attended a single vehicle collision on 14000 Block Highway 3A. The driver was found to be impaired but refused to provide samples. The driver was issued a driving prohibition and charges are being forwarded.

September 23

• Another wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• Officers assisted Fire with a structure fire in Kitchener.

• Officers attended a noise complaint. Officers found the group to be quiet and friendly. They were advised to keep the noise down.

• Officers attended a local drinking establishment to assist with removing an unwanted patron. He was arrested and removed from the establishment.

September 24

• Officers attended a local business to remove an unwanted man.

• Officers were called to a man sleeping in someone else’s unlocked van. The man was identified and was very confused with how he got there. The man stated that he must have too much to drink the night before and was only a block from his residence.

• Officers received a domestic report and determined an assault occurred. A woman was arrested and released on conditions.

• Two youths were found to be in a building under construction. The youths were advised not trespass on construction sites.

September 25

• Officers attended an early morning family disturbance and found an adult son intoxicated and belligerent. He was arrested and held in cells until sober.

• Officers attended a domestic in Crawford Bay. A man had assaulted his partner and the business manager. The man was arrested and charges of assault are being forwarded.

• Officers conducted a traffic stop and found a driver to be impaired by alcohol. The driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

