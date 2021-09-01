Creston RCMP Report: Novice driver’s vehicle impounded for 7 days for speeding

Creston RCMP received 96 calls for assistance from August 21 to August 29

August 21

• Attended a serious collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Highway 3 in Kitchener, with one male being transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

August 22

• An “N” driver was ticketed and had their vehicle impounded for seven days for excessive speed on Highway 3 east of Creston.

August 27

• Responded to a report of a sexual assault. The adult male suspect was later located and arrested in Cranbrook.

August 29

• Attended an attempted break and enter to a business on Canyon Street. Unknown suspects unsuccessfully attempted to pry open a rear bay door.

• Attended a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident on Highway 3 in Creston. The male driver failed a roadside alcohol screening test and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound.

