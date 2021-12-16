Creston RCMP Report: Nov. 29 to Dec. 12

The Creston RCMP received 101 calls for assistance from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12.

December 1

• Creston RCMP received a report of an online fraud. The victim was convinced to provide several hundred dollars in the form of iTunes gift cards to pay for travel and facilitate an in-person meeting with his virtual girlfriend. Inevitably, the meeting was cancelled due to a fake emergency after the funds were transferred.

December 11

• Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in Erickson. A subsequent impaired driving investigation resulted in a vehicle impound and licence suspension for the driver.

• Creston RCMP and various community partners would like to thank all who generously donated to the “Cram the Cruiser” event which took place in the Pealow’s parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Four vehicles were “crammed” with toys and non-perishable food items and over $6,000 was raised to be donated to Creston Valley Gleaners.

– Information courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs