(Photo by Phil McLachlan)

(Photo by Phil McLachlan)

Creston RCMP Report: Multiple reports of uninsured vehicles

This past week, officers were busy removing unsafe/uninsured cars from the road

Creston RCMP received 52 calls for service from Nov. 14 to 20.

These are the highlights:

November 16

• Received a report of a mischief to a vehicle.

• An officer located an uninsured vehicle and had it removed at the owner’s expense.

• Police received a request to interrogate a person to get some information out of them regarding a lost bank card. The caller was advised that police do not provide this type of service.

• Received a report of a snowball being thrown at a window.

November 17

• Attended a vehicle fire, east of Creston. There were no injuries reported.

November 18

• An officer located a vehicle that was not safe for the road. The driver was unlicensed. The vehicle was towed, and the driver was issued a ticket.

• A short time later the officer located a second unsafe vehicle and had it removed from the road. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets.

• A man called reporting a custody issue. He was advised it would need to be taken to Family Court.

November 19

• Received a report of a wandering doggy. Officers conducted patrols for the wandering canine but it was no longer around.

• An officer removed another uninsured vehicle from the road.

November 20

• An officer took a report of possible threats being made.

READ MORE: Low-speed electric vehicle hits the road in Nelson

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Seven Fraser Valley poultry farms under quarantine for avian influenza
Next story
BREAKING: Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum found not guilty of public mischief

Just Posted

(Photo by Phil McLachlan)
Creston RCMP Report: Multiple reports of uninsured vehicles

Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes. File photo
Snowfall warning issued for Kootenays

The Kootenay Carshare Co-op’s new low-speed electric vehicle does well in the snow, says executive director Colleen Doyle, shown here with her daughter Aven and son Oden. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Low-speed electric vehicle hits the road in Nelson

Grayson Repp, who has roots in the East and West Kootenays as well as Vancouver and Victoria is the official DJ and music director for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo courtesy Grayson Repp Instagram.
B.C. artist named DJ, music director for 2022 FIFA World Cup