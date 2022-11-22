Creston RCMP Report: Multiple reports of uninsured vehicles

Creston RCMP received 52 calls for service from Nov. 14 to 20.
These are the highlights:
November 16
• Received a report of a mischief to a vehicle.
• An officer located an uninsured vehicle and had it removed at the owner’s expense.
• Police received a request to interrogate a person to get some information out of them regarding a lost bank card. The caller was advised that police do not provide this type of service.
• Received a report of a snowball being thrown at a window.
November 17
• Attended a vehicle fire, east of Creston. There were no injuries reported.
November 18
• An officer located a vehicle that was not safe for the road. The driver was unlicensed. The vehicle was towed, and the driver was issued a ticket.
• A short time later the officer located a second unsafe vehicle and had it removed from the road. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets.
• A man called reporting a custody issue. He was advised it would need to be taken to Family Court.
November 19
• Received a report of a wandering doggy. Officers conducted patrols for the wandering canine but it was no longer around.
• An officer removed another uninsured vehicle from the road.
November 20
• An officer took a report of possible threats being made.