Creston RCMP Report: Man killed in Highway 3 crash

There were two serious collisions near Yahk last week

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Yahk last week.

On Aug. 17, Creston RCMP responded to the fatal collision. The driver was an older man from out of town. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and police say there was no criminal element.

Several days later, a second serious collision occurred in the same area.

On Aug. 20, a semi-truck crashed into a bridge near Yahk. Police say the driver was impaired by alcohol. An immediate roadside prohibition was issued and the vehicle was impounded. However, the driver claimed it must have been a mistake, and he had no idea how he could be intoxicated.

Creston RCMP received 93 calls for service from Aug. 16 to 21.

August 16

• Officers received a report of an unwanted man at Tim Horton’s. The man was told he was no longer welcome at the business.

• A stolen vehicle from Cranbrook was located driving through Creston. The driver was arrested and held for court.

August 17

• Received a report that a garden hose was turned on by an unknown suspect.

• Officers arrested a man for breaching his conditions placed in court. The man was released with charges pending.

• An officer located an unlicensed driver who was operating a vehicle poorly. The vehicle was impounded, and the man was issued multiple violation tickets.

August 19

• Officers attended a disturbance with a yelling man who was intoxicated but able to care for himself. He was told to be quiet and did so without issue.

August 20

• An officer stopped a speeding vehicle and determined the driver was impaired by drugs. A driving prohibition was issued and the vehicle was impounded.

• A woman was arrested for criminal harassment. The woman said she gave her heart to the victim seven years ago. She had been constantly following him wherever he went. The woman was arrested and told she needs to leave the victim alone or she would be going to jail. She was released on multiple conditions.

• Officers attended a bar fight, and the investigation is ongoing.

August 21

• At the request of Creston Fire Rescue, officers issued a homeowner in the 1500 block of Helen Street a violation ticket for having a fire during the current fire ban.

READ MORE: Creston community organizations create service brochures, hygiene kits for the homeless

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs