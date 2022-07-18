Creston RCMP Report: Man causes a disturbance at the farmers’ market

A man had to be removed from the market for threatening people and throwing rocks

Officers attended the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market on July 16 to remove a man from the area. He had been threatening people and throwing rocks. The man was removed from the area.

This and more, from the Creston RCMP this week. They received 104 calls from July 12 to 17.

The RCMP would also like to thank the public for assistance with locating the wanted person from last week.

July 12

• An officer located a man driving while prohibited in Kitchener. The man was issued a noticed to appear in court, and the vehicle was impounded.

• An officer located a suspicious vehicle, and the driver was served the driving prohibition notice. A couple hours later the same officer found the man driving. The man was issued a court date for prohibited driving, and his vehicle was impounded. The man later showed up at the detachment intoxicated and was unable to care for himself. He was lodged in cells and held until sober.

July 13

• Officers responded to a report of an assault and arrested the suspect.

July 14

• Officers removed an unwanted patron who was yelling and swearing at a local bank.

• An officer assisted Elk Valley RCMP in locating a missing person, who was found safe at their residence.

July 15

• An officer assisted an elderly man to make arrangements for his groceries to be delivered.

• BC Highway Patrol assisted RCMP with a motor vehicle incident east of Creston.

• An officer located a downed power line that caused a fire. Creston Fire Rescue extinguished the fire, and FortisBC attended to repair the power line.

• Officers located an intoxicated woman who was uncooperative and yelling. The woman was arrested and lodged in cells for the night.

• Officers attended a domestic assault. The suspect fled the area on foot before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

July 17

• Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant from Cranbrook RCMP. He was held for morning court.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

