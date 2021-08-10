Creston RCMP Report: Man breaks into residence to convey message from God

In the last week, there have been 3 separate break and enters

The Creston RCMP received 88 calls for assistance from August 1 to August 8.

August 1

• A male was arrested for threatening local orchard workers with a knife, then subsequently threatening responding officers with a shovel and resisting arrest.

• An adult male was arrested in Wynndel for assaulting a youth relative.

August 2

• Responded to a report of break and enter to an abandoned residence, where items had been stolen and food had been eaten.

August 3

• Responded to a report of a man breaking into a house to convey a message to an occupant that he believed was from God. The male was subsequently located and arrested for break and enter.

August 5

• Police were called to investigate after a man had been approached by a travelling family who presented an elaborate tale of woe and begrudgingly agreed to sell a valuable gold ring for a fraction of its worth. Unfortunately, the ring was fake gold. This scam is being seen throughout the province. Investigation is ongoing.

August 6

• Police responded to three separate incidents of mischief to local businesses. All incidents involved an unknown man suspect intentionally damaging exterior air conditioning units, with an unknown motive. A suspect vehicle has been located and investigation is ongoing.

August 7

• Police responded to a report of a break and enter to another abandoned residence. Various items were located, including some that were confirmed to be stolen. Two suspects who are known to police were later arrested and remanded into custody to await a bail hearing. Police have reason to believe the duo were responsible for the August 2 break and enter.

• Responded to an assault with a weapon complaint, where a suspect struck a man over the head with a makeshift impact weapon. The suspect was located and arrested the following evening.

– Courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs