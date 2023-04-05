Creston RCMP Report: Man arrested on outstanding warrant, multiple charges

Robert Samuels was arrested for charges including break and enter, aggravated assault, disguising face with intent, and theft of motor vehicle

On March 30, the Creston RCMP located Robert Samuels on an outstanding warrant. Samuels was wanted for charges including break and enter, aggravated assault, disguising face with intent, and theft of motor vehicle.

“I am proud of the officers and their work in locating Robert Samuels,” said Const. Brett Urano.

Samuels was held for court and was released on strict conditions by the courts.

On another note, Creston RCMP is still actively looking for wanted person Chad Meszarosi on 32 different charges. If anyone sees Meszarosi, please contact the RCMP immediately at 250-428-9313.

Here are the highlights of calls for service from March 19 to April 2:

March 19

• Police returned a person’s lost luggage.

March 20

• A theft occurred at a local business.

• A man reported he left his boat at a local lake almost a year ago. He went to look for it on this day and could not find it anymore.

• Police reunited a man with his lost mobile phone.

March 21

• Officers attended a landlord/tenant dispute and referred them to the Residential Tenancy Branch.

March 22

• Officers attended an early morning attempted break and enter at a local business. The matter is still under investigation.

• Officers attended a single vehicle collision on Highway 21. The driver was identified and issued multiple violation tickets for their alleged driving behaviour.

• A large sum of cash was turned into the detachment. Police were able to reunite the cash with the owner, who was very happy to get it back.

March 23

• Officers were conducting proactive early-morning traffic enforcement and located a speeding vehicle. After conducting a traffic investigation, officers determined the driver to be impaired by alcohol. The driver was issued a driving prohibition and multiple violation tickets.

• An officer located a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction. The vehicle was recovered, and the owner was advised they could collect their vehicle from impound.

• Police issued a man a three-month driving prohibition due to his poor driving history.

March 28

• A fraud was reported and is still under investigation.

• Ex-partners both called police to complain about each other. They were advised their issues were a civil matter.

March 29

• Officers were called to assist someone during a mental health crisis. Officers provided support and offered resources.

March 30

• Officers assisted in calming a man who was causing a disturbance by yelling and writing obscene words on his residence. Officers asked the man leave his neighbours alone, and he agreed to cover up the obscene words.

March 31

• Officers received a complaint that a man was making threats. Police conducted a thorough investigation and arrested the man. The officer released the suspect on strict conditions and provided him with a court date.

• Police received a complaint of an erratic driver. A BC Highway Patrol officer assisted Creston RCMP and located the vehicle. The driver was issued a violation ticket.

• Officers were called to a disturbance between two men. Officers were able to mediate a peaceful resolution between the pair.

April 2

• Police received a report of a suspicious man sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Officers had the man leave the area and determined he was not impaired.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

