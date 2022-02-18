Creston RCMP Report: Man arrested for theft and break-and-enter

The Creston RCMP received 69 calls for service from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13.

Highlights include:

February 9

• A break-and-enter and theft of alcohol was reported in Erickson. A suspect was identified and subsequently arrested, and released following a bail hearing. He was given a future court date as a result.

February 10

• Creston RCMP arrested a male in town for prohibited driving after observing him driving near his residence. The officer knew the male was prohibited, because he had issued the driving prohibition two days prior. The male exited his vehicle and decided to run a few laps around his house before being persuaded into custody. He was released with a future court date.

February 11

• Creston RCMP assisted a town bylaw officer that had attempted to remove a burned out vehicle that was parked partially on town property. The owner was distraught and attempted to climb on top of the bylaw officer’s vehicle. The situation was de-escalated and no criminal charges were considered.

– Courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

RCMP Briefs