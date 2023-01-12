Creston RCMP Report: Man arrested for shoplifting, threatening staff with knife

Zachary Muise will appear in court on Jan. 19

On Jan. 7, the Creston RCMP were called to a shoplifting and weapons report at a local business.

A Creston man, Zachary Muise, was arrested and charged with multiple offences.

Muise allegedly stole items from the business and threatened the staff with a knife. He allegedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody and held for court.

Muise was released on multiple conditions by the courts. He will appear in court again on Jan. 19, facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000

• Uttering threats

• Resisting arrest

Creston RCMP received 68 other calls for service from Jan. 1 to 8.

January 1

• Police received a report of a person was being extorted. A woman shared intimate photographs with an unknown person she had met online. The unknown individual was now demanding money to prevent the photographs from being sent to family and friends. The woman was advised to block the person and told not to send any money. Creston RCMP would like to remind the public to be very careful with what they share online and especially intimate photographs.

• Officers attended a report of a possible prowler at a residence. It was determined to be a howling pack of coyotes in the yard.

January 3

• Officers received a report of barking dogs keeping a neighbour up all night. The bylaw officer was advised of the howling pooches.

January 4

• Officers received a report of a shoplifter. Officers have identified the male and are forwarding charges.

January 5

• Received a report of a break-in.

• A report was made of an erratic driver.

January 7

• Officers attended a disturbance and arrested a man for breaking a window. The man was arrested and held for court.

• Police assisted Creston Fire Rescue with a structure fire providing traffic control.

• Officers were advised of a landlord tenant dispute.

January 8

• Officers received a report of an assault. Charges are being recommended.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

