Creston RCMP Report: Man arrested for serious offences

Residents had questions on Facebook last Friday about the heavy police presence

On April 14, several residents took to the local Facebook groups to question the heavy police presence on Canyon Street.

While the RCMP said not many details can be released, the reason the Southeast District Emergency Response and Containment Teams and an armoured vehicle were present for several hours was for a tactical operation.

“The presence of these teams in our small community would have been very apparent to many in the area of operation, who undoubtedly have questions,” said Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander.

The operation unfolded quickly to arrest a man for serious offences.

“The subject of this arrest was deemed to be a safety risk to the public,” said Buliziuk. “With our primary focus being the safety of our people and community, it was determined that the safest way to execute the arrest was under the leadership of specialized tactical units with appropriate safety equipment.”

He was contained and arrested by the aforementioned teams without any harm. He remains in custody pending further investigation.

No further details on the arrest or pending charges are yet available. There is no further risk to the public at this time.

Creston RCMP received 70 calls for service from April 3 to 11. Here are the highlights:

April 3

• An officer stopped a vehicle due to recognizing the passenger for having an active warrant. The passenger was arrested without issue. Officers checked the driver’s license status and found there was also an outstanding warrant from 2019. The driver was then arrested too. Both were eventually released from custody with new court dates. The driver was also issued multiple violation tickets and a notice and order for his vehicle to be inspected.

April 4

• A vehicle struck a local business, causing minor damage, but then fled the scene. Officers located the vehicle and identified the driver. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets.

April 5

• Officers received multiple reports of possible fraud.

• Officers attended a road rage incident and issued a violation ticket.

• An officer located a vehicle driving without insurance. The driver was ticketed and the vehicle was towed.

• Officers located a vehicle that was in disrepair and removed it from the road. The driver was also issued a violation ticket.

April 6

• Officers located a vehicle that was being operated poorly, and the vehicle fled from police. The officers located the vehicle later and identified the driver. Multiple violation tickets were issued, and the vehicle was impounded.

April 8

• In the early morning hours, officers located a speeding vehicle and found the driver to be impaired by alcohol. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day impound.

April 11

• Creston RCMP received a report of an attempted theft at a business.

• Officers located a vehicle that was clearly unsafe for the road due to body damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from the road by police and an inspection order was issued.

• A woman’s shopping cart was stolen after being left unattended at the bus stop.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs