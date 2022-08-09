Creston RCMP Report: Man arrested for assault

Clark Hills is wanted by police. He was last seen in Creston, BC. (Creston RCMP)

Last week, the Creston RCMP arrested a man on assault charges.

On July 29, officers received a report that Clark Hills broke into his former partner’s residence and assaulted her. Hills was also accused of stealing and breaking her phone as well as threatening her. This occurred while he was reportedly in breach of his court-ordered conditions. Officers were unable to locate him on this day.

Two days later on July 31, officers received another report that Hills was assaulting his ex again at her home. He fled the premises but officers located him on 8 Ave. S. in Creston and arrested him on multiple offences.

The RCMP asked that Hills be held in custody until trial, but he was released despite their recommendation. Hills was released with a scheduled court date of Sept. 1 on charges of assault and uttering threats, and previous charges including robbery.

Creston RCMP received 151 calls for service from July 29 to Aug. 8.

July 29

• Officers located an intoxicated youth who was giving a single finger salute to get their attention. The youth was arrested for being intoxicated and lodged in cells to be collected by a parent. The youth was also issued tickets for possessing liquor and cannabis.

July 31

• Officers attended a residence in the 4500 block of 48 Street, Lister for a man intoxicated on a person’s deck. The resident did not know the man. He was unable to care for himself and was arrested to be lodged in cells until sober. While the officers were loading the man into their police vehicle, his friend drove up heavily impaired by alcohol. Officers conducted an impaired driving investigation and a 90-day driving prohibition was issued and the vehicle was impounded.

August 2

• Creston RCMP and Creston Fire Rescue attended an open burn at a residence. It was determined to be a prohibited fire, and the property owner was issued a violation ticket once the fire was extinguished. Creston RCMP reminds the public that all burning is banned now in the area and to see the BC Wildfire Service’s website for more information.

August 3

• Received a report of a man yelling around town. The man was located and advised to calm down, which he did.

August 6

• An officer located a vehicle driving without taillights after dark. A traffic stop was conducted, and it was determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was issued a seven-day driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded.

• An youth was interfering with a police investigation and was arrested for being intoxicated. The youth was held in cells until sober and released to a guardian.

August 7

• The intoxicated youth from the previous night was once again intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The youth was again arrested and lodged in cells. The youth was issued multiple violation tickets and released to guardian in the morning.

August 8

• Creston RCMP received multiple reports of scammers calling people pretending to be a family member who needed assistance for impaired driving charges. The scammers reported they needed them to purchase gift cards to help their grandson get out of trouble. Creston RCMP would like to advise the public that police will never ask for bail money to be paid in gift cards. The police will direct people to attend the detachment and provide cash in person. If you ever receive these calls just hang up and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

• Officers were called to a report of loud music in the park. Officers found a few kids playing basketball and having lots of fun. The two officers embarrassed themselves attempting to shoot a few hoops. One was lucky enough to hit the rim. Officers advised the kids to just keep the noise down and to have a great evening.

• An officer located a speeding vehicle on the 100 block of 10 Ave N and determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. Creston RCMP reminds everyone to not drink and drive.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

