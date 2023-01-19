Creston RCMP Report: Man arrested for assault after break-up

Officers were called to a disturbance on Jan. 10. Ryan Schubert, a Creston man, was upset after breaking up with his partner. Schubert allegedly assaulted his roommate’s partner and threw them down a set of stairs.

He then attempted to hide from officers but was found and arrested. Schubert was held for court and charged with assault.

The Creston RCMP received 44 calls for service from Jan. 9 to 15. Here are the highlights:

January 9

• Creston RCMP attended a break-and-enter. The culprit entered an unlocked door and stole some items. As a reminder to the public, please follow the 9 p.m. routine and secure all valuables every evening.

• An officer attended a shoplifting complaint at a local business. The shoplifter was identified and charges are being forwarded.

• Officers received a report of drunk people yelling.

January 10

• A shoplifter was identified and charges are being forwarded.

January 11

• An officer attended a possible theft of medication from the complainant’s front porch. The complainant was very distraught as the medication was essential to their well being. The officer utilized his excellent investigative skills and located the missing medication on their porch. The complainant was extremely grateful for the officer’s assistance.

• Creston RCMP received a report of loud music on 8 Ave S. Officers conducted extensive patrols but were unable to hear the music.

January 12

• Officers assisted with a workplace incident. The incident was deemed to not be criminal at all and was passed on to WorkSafeBC to complete.

January 13

• Creston RCMP received a report of theft from an unlocked vehicle. Creston RCMP reminds to the public to always secure their vehicle and belongings to prevent theft.

• Officers attended a disturbance and found a man that was heavily intoxicated causing issues. The man was arrested and lodged in cells to be released when sober.

January 14

• In the early morning, officers were called to an apartment for a dropped 911 call with a man reporting he had possibly been assaulted. With the assistance of Creston Fire Rescue, officers were able to gain entry to the man’s residence. The man was found to be heavily intoxicated and uninjured. The man was arrested and lodged in cells for the night to prevent further 911 calls.

• Officers conducted a check well being on a woman at her residence. She was found in medical distress. The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

• An officer attended a two-vehicle collision.

January 15

• Officers were called to an ongoing landlord/tenant dispute.

• Officers assisted BC Highway Patrol with an impaired investigation.

