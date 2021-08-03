Creston RCMP Report: Man and woman arrested with stolen Alberta vehicle

The Creston RCMP received 162 calls for assistance from July 19 to July 31.

July 21

• Observed a vehicle speeding and passing another vehicle unsafely. After catching up to the vehicle in Erickson, the driver was stopped and failed two roadside screening tests, resulting in a 30-day vehicle impound and a 90-day driving prohibition.

July 25

• Responded to a serious single-vehicle collision in Wynndel. A child suffered serious injuries and needed to be extracted by Creston Fire Department members. The child was eventually transferred to Vancouver Children’s Hospital after his initial treatment at the Creston Valley Hospital. Investigation is ongoing.

July 28

• Responded to a report of a theft from travel trailers in Yahk, where over $2,500 worth of items had been stolen.

July 31

• Arrested an adult man and woman after locating them inside a vehicle that was stolen out of Alberta. There were multiple out-of-province arrest warrants for both individuals. A search of the vehicle yielded a plethora of items suspected to be stolen. New charges were laid for possession of stolen property.

– Courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

