Creston RCMP Report: Man accused of threatening an officer

A man theatens police on Canada Day, a homicide report proves false, a dangerous dog is seized, and more in this week’s report

On Canada Day, officers responded to an argument between a man and a woman that led to two arrests.

The officers immediately recognized the pair as having court conditions to not contact each other. Both were arrested, and the woman was later released without charge. However, while being arrested, the man allegedly told an officer that he was going to find him at home and assault him. He was held in cells for a court appearance on charges of uttering threats and breaking his conditions.

Creston RCMP received 171 other calls for service from June 21 to July 4.

Here are the highlights:

June 21

• A man crashed his vehicle in Yahk and officer noticed the man was impaired by alcohol. An immediate road side prohibition was issued to the man.

• Officers responded to a theft of items that were left insecure. The public is reminded to follow the ‘9 p.m. routine’ and lock up any valuables.

June 22

• An officer responded to reports of threats being made. The investigation is ongoing.

• Had multiple reports of vehicles not stopping for school buses loading children. The public is reminded that they must stop for a school bus when the red lights are flashing and stop signs are activated.

• Officers attended a disturbance and found a highly intoxicated youth. The youth was held in cells until a guardian could collect them.

• A Creston man was charged with assaulting an officer, uttering threats, and mischief. He appeared in court the next day and was released with conditions.

June 23

• Received a report of an assault. The investigation is ongoing.

• Officer responded to a suspicious man lurking in a backyard.

• Attended a domestic. Charges are being forwarded against the aggressor.

June 24

• Attended a report of mischief to a local business. The suspect was identified and arrested.

• Officers located a man who reported he was stabbed. It was later determined it was a self-inflicted wound and he was committed under the Mental Health Act.

• Attended a garage that was left open. The attending officer advised the occupant to follow the ‘9 p.m. routine’ and lock up.

• Received a report of a theft of insecure items. The investigation is ongoing.

June 25

• Officers attended a motor vehicle incident on Highway 3A. A motorcycle was passing multiple vehicles and struck a car. Injuries were sustained by the rider.

• Officers were conducting a check stop in Creston. An intoxicated driver was issued a 90 day driving prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

June 26

• A person offered an intoxicated man ride home. The intoxicated man could not remember where he lived so he was dropped off at the Creston RCMP Detachment. The man was held in cells until sober and issued a violation ticket.

• Officers attended a two vehicle collision in Erickson. One of the drivers was impaired by alcohol. They were issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

June 27

• Officers located a prohibited driver who attempted to flee from police. The driver crashed his vehicle and was arrested. Charges are being forwarded.

• Officers returned a lost child back to their parents.

• A Creston man was found driving while prohibited and was illegally in possession of a firearm. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

June 29

• A lost elderly man attended the detachment and could not remember where he parked his car. Creston RCMP’s Victim Services worker located the vehicle and advised officers. Officers assisted the male to his vehicle and returned him home.

June 30

• Received a report of a fraud where the suspect altered a cheque. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

July 1

• Received a report of a suspicious vehicle with no plates illegally parked. The vehicle had no insurance and was removed from the road at the registered owner’s expense.

• Officers responded to an assault where an older man was assaulted by a group of youth. The investigation is ongoing.

July 2

• Creston RCMP assisted bylaw officers with keeping the peace while they removed a dangerous dog from a residence. One of the owners was arrested for causing a disturbance at a neighbouring residence then released with conditions.

July 3

• Received a report of a stolen side-by-side in Yahk. The investigation is ongoing.

July 4

• Officers attended a reported homicide that was later determined to be a mental health call. A woman told RCMP that she had killed her husband but was actually having a mental health crisis. She was taken to the hospital.

-Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

