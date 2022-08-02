Creston RCMP Report: Impaired motorcyclist removed from the road

The public is being reminded not to drink and drive

The Creston RCMP are reminding the public not to drink and drive, and always plan a safe ride home.

On July 28, officers stopped a motorcycle that did not have plates on the 1000 block of Northwest Blvd. The driver also did not have the correct license for operating a motorcycle. Officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol and a 90-day driving prohibition was issued along with multiple tickets. The motorcycle was impounded for 30 days.

On July 28, an impaired biker was removed from the road. (RCMP photo)

From July 25 to 28, the RCMP received 55 calls for service.

July 25

• Officers attended a vehicle collision, and one driver was impaired by drugs. A prohibition and violation tickets were issued.

• An intoxicated man was located by an officer causing a disturbance. The man was lodged in cells and released with a violation ticket.

July 26

• Creston RCMP received a report of people possibly drinking and driving. It was later determined to be root beer in glass bottles.

• Officers attended the 600 Block of 6 Ave. S for a report of a disturbance. Officers located a man who was yelling and swearing at children in the area. The man was arrested and lodged in cells until he was calm and then released.

• Officers attended a dropped 911 call. A couple returning to Calgary were having a mental health crisis. Officers were able to de-escalate situation and help them make a plan to get home safely.

• A motorcycle with no plates failed to stop for an officer for a traffic offence.

July 27

• Officers responded to an assault in Erickson.

• Creston RCMP received a report in Yahk of damage and small thefts happening. There were not any witnesses, just items missing and damaged. Creston RCMP reminds the public to follow a 9-p.m. routine to secure belongings, including the houses, sheds, ATVs, motorcycles, and cars.

• Creston RCMP assisted Cranbrook RCMP with locating two wanted men in Creston. Both were arrested and released with new court dates at the request of Cranbrook RCMP.

• Officers attended a mental health call and assisted a woman with accessing support networks. The Creston RCMP would like remind everyone that help is available for those in crisis. Officers can help direct residents to local resources for mental health or substance abuse.

