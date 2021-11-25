RCMP logo

Creston RCMP Report for November

The Creston RCMP received 50 calls for assistance from Nov. 14 to 21.

November 2

• Creston RCMP arrested a prohibited driver, who refused to complete a required roadside sobriety test. The driver subsequently had their vehicle impounded for seven days, and received multiple criminal chargers under the Motor Vehicle Act.

November 5

• Police arrested an Alberta man after he had crashed a stolen truck in Erickson. He was found to have multiple out-of-province arrest warrants. He was held in custody and is facing several new charges, including Possession of Stolen Property, Fail to Comply with Release Order, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

November 11

• Creston RCMP members dealt with two separate impaired driving investigations simultaneously. One was investigated due to a minor single-vehicle off-road collision, the other a result of observations made by a patrolling officer. The result was the same for both drivers: a 30-day vehicle impoundment, and a 90-day driving prohibition.

November 13

• Police attended a disturbance and arrested an intoxicated female who had thrown a brick through a neighbour’s car window.

November 18

• Creston RCMP attended an address in Kingsgate after report of an early morning disturbance/assault. One male was located hiding underneath a parked van. The male was arrested and transported to Creston RCMP cells and later released with a future court date. Alcohol was a factor.

November 19

• Police observed a driver commit an infraction and conducted a traffic stop, which led to an impaired driving investigation. The male driver failed the roadside screening test and had has vehicle impounded and licence suspended.

November 20

• Creston RCMP conducted a traffic stop and discovered that the male driver had an active arrest warrant out of Cranbrook. The male was arrested and later released after being issued an upcoming court date.

– Courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

No charges to be laid against former Victoria and Quesnel driving instructor Steve Wallace

