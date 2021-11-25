Creston RCMP Report for November
The Creston RCMP received 50 calls for assistance from Nov. 14 to 21.
November 18
• Creston RCMP attended an address in Kingsgate after report of an early morning disturbance/assault. One male was located hiding underneath a parked van. The male was arrested and transported to Creston RCMP cells and later released with a future court date. Alcohol was a factor.
November 19
• Police observed a driver commit an infraction and conducted a traffic stop, which led to an impaired driving investigation. The male driver failed the roadside screening test and had has vehicle impounded and licence suspended.
November 20
• Creston RCMP conducted a traffic stop and discovered that the male driver had an active arrest warrant out of Cranbrook. The male was arrested and later released after being issued an upcoming court date.
– Courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes
Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs