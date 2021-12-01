Creston RCMP Report for Nov. 22 – 28

The Creston RCMP received 53 calls for assistance from November 22 to November 28, 2021.

November 25

• Creston RCMP received a report of a male and female actively fighting in a driveway. One male was arrested on scene, as police observed the couple wrestling with each other. No significant injuries were sustained by either party.

• Creston RCMP assisted Mission RCMP by executing an arrest warrant on a male at the Kingsgate Border Crossing.

November 26

• Police arrested a heavily intoxicated male that had been locked out of his residence due to his unruly and belligerent behaviour. The male was released the following morning when sober.

November 28

• Creston RCMP assisted conservation officers with locating a vehicle in Lister, whose occupants were suspected of various offences under the Wildlife Act.

– Information courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

