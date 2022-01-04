Creston RCMP Report for Dec. 13 to Jan. 2: Man attempts to set business on fire

Creston RCMP received 125 calls for assistance from Dec. 13 to 26, 2021. Another 83 calls for assistance were received from Dec. 27, 2021 to January 3, 2022, including numerous traffic collisions.

December 21

• Creston RCMP and Salmo RCMP were both advised of an injured skier in the backcountry of Stagleap Provincial Park. Nelson Search and Rescue was activated and assisted by locating the female and airlifting her to Nelson for treatment of a non life-threatening injury.

December 22

• Police were called to assist with an adult male experiencing a mental health-related episode. Members ensured the man was seen by doctors at Creston Valley Hospital and that he received the assessment and help that he needed.

December 23

• Police attended a domestic disturbance at a local motel. One male was arrested at the scene and held in cells overnight. He was subsequently released with conditions and a future court date.

December 25

• Police arrested a female for breaching no contact conditions with a male. The female was unco-operative with police and appeared intoxicated. As a result, she was held in cells until she was sober and able to care for herself.

December 27

• Creston RCMP conducted an impaired by drug investigation after a driver was stopped at a local gas station. A stolen licence plate was recovered during the investigation. Charges are pending.

December 30

• Received report of a vehicle that was stolen from a parking lot on Northwest Boulevard. A brown 2000 Honda CR-V with B.C. licence plate LD824D was stolen sometime in the previous 24 hours. As of this report, the vehicle is still outstanding.

• A male was apprehended by Creston RCMP after he was observed attempting to set a local business on fire and running into traffic.

January 2

• Police arrested an intoxicated male who repeatedly called 911 for no apparent reason. The male was repeatedly warned to stop calling 911 unless he had an actual emergency, but the calls kept coming. He was lodged into a cell for the night and released when he was sober.

Information courtesy of Cst. Peter Faulkes.

Please note: The Creston RCMP Report is only printed as information is received, based on what the RCMP’s staff schedule permits.

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs