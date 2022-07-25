Creston RCMP Report: Courthouse vandalized

On the morning of July 19, officers discovered that someone had broken two windows at the Creston courthouse.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the police about anything seen on the night of July 18 to the early hours of the next day at the courthouse. Reports can be made to the Creston RCMP non-emergency line at 250-428-9313.

From July 18 to 24, the Creston RCMP received 85 calls for service.

July 18

• Officers attended a disturbance. A man was intoxicated at a party and got in an argument with others because he tried to get into his vehicle and drive. The man got upset when his keys were taken. The man threw a case of beer at his truck, which broke the windshield. When officers arrived the man went to bed without issue.

July 20

• Officers located a man riding a motorcycle unlicensed and intoxicated in Kitchener. An immediate driving prohibition was issued and the motorcycle was impounded.

• Officers responded to a report of threats being uttered. The suspect has been identified and charges are currently pending.

July 21

• An officer located a stolen vehicle out of Cranbrook. The vehicle was towed and held to be returned to the owner.

• Officers attended a serious single motorcycle collision on Highway 3A. The single rider was badly injured and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

• Officers assisted Creston Fire Rescue with a structure fire in Kitchener. The investigation is still ongoing.

• Responded to a disturbance and located a heavily intoxicated man who was arrested. The man was lodged in cells until sober.

July 22

• An officer attended a report of a single shot being heard. It was later determined that the shot was actually a bird striking a transformer causing a loud bang. FortisBC attended to repair the damage.

• Creston RCMP was advised of a break-and-enter in Riondel through an unlocked window. The public is reminded to follow the ‘9 p.m. routine’ and always secure all buildings and vehicles.

July 23

• Creston RCMP responded to theft complaint. Three youths had stolen some items and are now in the process of restorative justice.

• Received a report of a domestic assault. The suspect is currently at large and a warrant is being requested.

July 24

• Creston officers and a BC Highway Patrol Officer located an impaired driver on Highway 3A. The woman driving was determined to be heavily intoxicated and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

• Creston RCMP received a report of an assault on Canyon Street. The investigation is ongoing.

