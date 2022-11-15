Creston RCMP Report: Beware of what you share online

On Nov. 2, the Creston RCMP received a report that a person was being extorted for money.

The victim had been conversing online with an unknown person and sent them explicit photographs. The suspect then demanded money or claimed the photos would be sent to the victim’s friends and family. Creston RCMP would like to remind the public to always beware of what you share with people online, especially if you do not personally know them.

Here are the highlights of calls received from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13.

October 31

• A man reported that someone had dumped several hot water tanks on his property. The man was advised he could dispose of them as he sees fit.

November 1

• A man reported a large feline ocelot cat in his residence with a chain on its neck. The man later called to report it was actually just a normal house cat and had a normal collar.

• Officers assisted in getting a man in a mental health crisis to the hospital. The man received treatment for his extensive mental health issues.

November 3

• A woman attended the police station to turn herself in for an alleged assault she committed while on a five-day drug binge. An officer determined that no crime had been reported or committed by the woman and advised her she would not be arrested. She became upset, throwing her phone at the officer and upending a table. The officer then arrested her to prevent further destruction of property and held her in custody until she sobered.

November 6

• Officers attended a single vehicle collision early in the morning. The driver had only just got his license back on Nov. 5. The officers found the driver to be heavily intoxicated. Officers issued the driver a driving prohibition and impounded his vehicle.

• A woman was located stealing a vehicle, and she was arrested. It was later determined that she had also stolen multiple wallets and started a fire. Multiple charges are being forwarded against the woman.

November 8

• Received a report of a man struggling to push his bike up an icy hill. The caller was advised this was not a police issue.

November 9

• Received a report of a threat made with a knife in Crawford Bay. The threat was determined to be unfounded.

November 12

• Officers attended two local business during the day to remove the same unwanted person.

• Officers were called to Creston Valley Hospital for a man causing a disturbance in the lobby. The officers attended and helped the man calm down. He was taken to a local motel at his request.

November 13

• An officer received a report of a neighbour upset about a barking dog.

• Creston RCMP received a complaint that someone was having an issue with getting their cats fixed. The matter was found to be a SPCA issue.

• Officers assisted BC Conservation Service with recovering illegally harvested road kill.

• Creston RCMP received a report of a man who lost his rifle while hunting on Leadville Creek Forest Service Road. If found, please contact the RCMP at 250-428-9313.

• Creston RCMP received a call where a man was wondering if he would get charged for spilling coffee on chocolate bars. An officer called him back and said he would not be charged for spilling coffee. The man then asked if he could still go on his holiday, and the officer advised he could do what he wanted.

– Courtesy of Brett Urano

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs