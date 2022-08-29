Creston RCMP Report: Back to school

RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down, watch for children on roads

Now that school is almost back in session, the Creston RCMP would like to remind the public to be careful on the roadways. Watch for children, slow down in school zones, and stop for school buses when red lights are flashing.

“We want everyone to be safe during this transition back to school,” said Const. Brett Urano.

From Aug. 23 to 28, 72 calls for service were received. The RCMP received multiple tips regarding Oliver Langelid but are still attempting to locate him on charges of sexual assault.

August 23

• Received a report of unwanted Facebook messages. The user was advised to just block the person sending the messages.

• Officers attended a local business for a man causing issues. The man was advised to leave and if he returned, he would be arrested.

• Officers attended a motorcycle collision on the 4000 block of Highway 3. A single rider lost control of his motorcycle and was tossed over an embankment. The rider was transported directly to East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook for treatment. The rider was also issued a violation ticket for his reckless riding.

• Received a report of a stolen purse from an unlocked vehicle. The Creston RCMP is reminding the public to always lock their vehicles to secure their belongings.

August 24

• Received a report of fraud. The victim was told over the phone that they would be arrested if they did not buy gift cards for an unidentified person.

• An officer located a youth motorcycle rider who was driving without a helmet. The youth was issued multiple violation tickets and a driving prohibition, and the motorcycle was impounded.

• Creston RCMP received a report of intoxicated people downtown. An officer located the suspects, and they were in good spirits. The group was able to care for themselves. They were advised to go home and get to bed.

August 27

• Officers attended a disturbance and located multiple intoxicated youth. One youth was arrested for being drunk and lodged in cells. The other youth were driven home to their parents.

August 28

• Creston RCMP received a report of people on the train tracks, but were unable to locate them. Please remember, walking on the CP Rail tracks is dangerous and considered illegal trespassing.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

