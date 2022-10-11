Creston RCMP Report: Axe attack

On Oct. 8, a man attacked another with an axe and fled the scene

On Oct. 8, the Creston RCMP responded to a report of a man attacking another man with an axe on 4 Ave. N. The suspect fled the area, and the victim was transported to hospital. A suspect has been identified and charges are being forwarded.

RCMP received 169 calls for service from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9. Here are the highlights:

Sept. 26

• A woman reported that her unknown neighbour had banged on her wall three times in the last three years.

Sept. 28

• Creston RCMP received a 911 call from a panicked tourist kayaking in the Kootenay River who was concerned over a cow swimming alone. Police contacted the Livestock Association who advised of a possible rancher in that area. The rancher was immediately dispatched, as there were no lifeguards on duty.

Sept. 29

• Received a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner had left the keys in the car with it unlocked. Creston RCMP reminds people to follow the 9 p.m. routine by securing all belongings and locking up all valuables.

• Officers attended a local motel to assisting in removing unwanted guests.

Sept. 30

• Officers removed the same unwanted guests from the day before from another motel. During interactions with police they were both arrested and charges are being forwarded for uttering threats.

• Officers attended a report of a man inside someone’s RV. Officers located the man who was arrested. The man was given a court date and multiple conditions.

• The RCMP had the honour of attending the Yaqan Nukiy’s Walk for Truth and Reconciliation. Officers Brett Urano, Dinnon McMillan, Dave Bickle, and Christopher Hunt provided traffic control and participated in the walk. The walk was approximately four kilometres from the Yaqan Nukiy Elementary School down Highway 21 and back. Officers were told the stories of local residential school survivors.

Newest RCMP member Const. Hunt said, “I was honoured to be a part of such an event. It was a great opportunity to learn more about the Yaqan Nukiy People and their history. The stories that were shared really moved me.”

Creston RCMP would like to thank the Yaqan Nukiy People for their warm welcome and great honour in remembering these truths. Creston RCMP are always striving to enhance community relationships with the goal of reconciliation.

Oct. 2

• A stolen dirt bike was recovered by police and returned to the owner.

• Officers were called to a man challenging people to fight. The man was located and arrested due to his high level of intoxication. The man was lodged in cells until sober.

Oct. 3

• Officer’s attended a report of shoplifting. The suspect was identified and charges are being forwarded.

Oct. 4

• Creston RCMP received a report of identity theft.

• Officers located an impaired driver, and he was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

• Officers attended a motorcycle collision. The motorcyclist lost control and went into the ditch on the 3500 Block of Erickson Road. Officers determined the rider was intoxicated and did not have a valid license. He was issued a ticket and a 90-day driving prohibition with a 30-day vehicle impound.

Oct. 5

• Received a report of a wallet being stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The public is being reminded to always lock their vehicles at all times, even if away for just a few minutes.

• Officers located an intoxicated woman who was arrested and lodged in cells until sober.

• An officer located a stolen vehicle.

• Officers returned a missing passport.

• Officers attended a drunken assault. One woman was arrested and released with conditions.

• Officers located another intoxicated person who was lodged in cells and released when sober.

Oct. 6

• Received a report of a shoplifter who has been identified and charges are being forwarded.

• Officers attended a domestic assault.

Oct. 7

• Officers received a report of fraud.

Oct. 8

• Officers located a violation ticket to a poor driver.

• Attended a man having a bad trip on methamphetamine. The man was taken to hospital where he was cleared to be taken to cells. The man was later released when sober.

• Officers attended a disturbance and a man was arrested. He was lodged in cells until calm.

• Officers attended a report of threats being made by a heavily intoxicated man. Officers located the man and arrested him. He was lodged in cells and issued a violation ticket.

• A prohibited driver was found driving. He was issued a vehicle impound and a court date for his poor choice to drive.

• Another theft happened from an unlocked vehicle.

Oct. 9

• A heavily intoxicated man was arrested for being unable to care for himself in the early morning. The man was being belligerent with officers and the public. The man requested he be issued a violation ticket and officers obliged by providing him with one. The man was lodged and released when sober.

• In the afternoon, another intoxicated man was located and unable to care for himself. The man was lodged in cells and was released when sober.

• An officer attended a disturbance and found a theft occurred. When the suspect was told they were under arrest, she assaulted the officer. The woman was eventually arrested, taken to cells, and later released with conditions.

• A man was yelling and screaming at vehicles. The man was arrested and held until calm.

• Officers located wanted criminal Cameron Igini on his outstanding warrant. Igini was released with a new court date. Creston RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Igini.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

