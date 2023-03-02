The Creston RCMP Report. (Photo by Anna Burns)

Creston RCMP Report: Alcohol causes multiple disturbances requiring police intervention

Officers had to lodge several people in cells until sober

Creston RCMP received 179 calls for service from Jan. 30 to Feb. 20.

January 30

• Received a report of an ongoing neighbour dispute.

• Received a report of an impaired driver. Members located the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

• A complainant reported that a snowplow was plowing the road and they did not think it was necessary.

January 3

• Received a report of a landlord/tenant dispute. The parties were advised to leave each other alone and to talk with the property organizations.

• An officer located a vehicle with no insurance. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets and a four-month driving prohibition.

February 1

• Officers assisted a man who was having paranoid delusions from excessive substance abuse.

February 3

• A man called to complain that his father cleaned his apartment and that all his cigarette butts had been disposed of.

February 5

• A woman reported that children were playing outside too loud and they had left. The woman wanted police to know about the concerning behaviour.

• A man reported a theft. Suspects have been identified and charges are being considered.

February 6

• A man was caught driving without insurance and only a learner’s license. Officers towed the vehicle and the man received multiple violation tickets.

February 7

• Officers attended a disturbance at an apartment building, where they found a man and woman yelling. The woman was heavily intoxicated and slammed a door on an officer. She was arrested and lodged in cells until sober.

February 8

• Officers attended a disturbance and found a man was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and lodged in cells due to his level of intoxication.

February 9

• Officers located a man on a warrant. He was arrested and released with a new court date.

February 10

• Officers attended another disturbance with a heavily intoxicated man and woman. Due to their extreme intoxication, they were arrested and held in cells until sober.

February 12

• Officers impounded a vehicle for excessive speeding and issued the driver a violation ticket.

February 15

• Received a report of a stolen vehicle. During the investigation, it was determined that the complainant had forgotten their vehicle at a business because they walked home out of habit. The complainant was embarrassed, but grateful for the police assistance.

February 17

• An officer located a vehicle with no insurance and discovered the driver also had no licence. Multiple violation tickets were issued, and the vehicle was towed at the owner’s expense.

February 18

• A heavily intoxicated man was located causing a disturbance. He was arrested and found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. The man was lodged in cells and released once sober, with a new court date for his warrant.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

Creston Valley

