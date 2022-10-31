Creston RCMP Report: Air quality sensor stolen from local library

In this week’s report, a woman refuses to turn herself in, multiple intoxicated people require intervention, and the library falls victim to theft

A theft occurred at the Creston Valley Public Library on the evening of Oct. 23. The air quality monitoring unit was stolen from the back deck in the library’s garden.

“The monitor was available for the whole community to access, and we would hate to no longer provide this service for you,” said a library representative on Facebook.

If anyone has any information regarding this theft please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

The air quality monitor stolen from the Creston Valley Public Library. (Submitted)

In the last few weeks, the Creston RCMP have continued to receive multiple reports a week for vehicles failing to stop for school buses. Anyone who fails to stop for a school bus can be issued a fine for $368. Not stopping for a bus also endangers the lives of children. Always stop when a school bus has their red flashing lights on and stop sign out.

A total of 116 calls for service were received from Oct. 17 to 30.

October 17

• Officers attended a firearms complaint in a rural area.

October 18

• A person was victim to fraud and lost $2,000.

October 19

• A couple showed up having a dispute at the detachment. The woman was heavily intoxicated and was unable to care for herself. Officers arrested her and lodged her in cells for the night.

October 20

• A youth was reported missing from his residence. Officers were able to assist in locating the youth and ensuring their safety.

• Creston RCMP received multiple calls from a wanted person upset that her photograph was online. An officer advised her to turn herself in. The woman claimed that she has done nothing wrong, and there is no reason for the police to report her wanted. The officer advised that she had an active warrant. The woman to listen or turn herself in and hung up the phone.

• Officers located an impaired driver. The driver’s vehicle was impounded, and he was issued a driving prohibition.

October 21

• Creston RCMP received a report of a fraud where the person’s “son” was reportedly in trouble with police. Fraudsters were pretending to be the “son”, who was actually not in trouble at all. The RCMP are reminding the public that if bail money is needed, the transactions should always be done in person, either at a courthouse or a police station.

October 22

• Officers were nearly struck by a vehicle on Cook Street. A traffic stop on 16 Ave. S was conducted and found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

October 24

• A bicycle was stolen after being left in a bike rack unlocked over night. Always secure your belongings to prevent theft.

October 26

• Officers attended a single vehicle incident, in which a van went into the ditch on a straight stretch of road. The lone occupant was impaired and had no driver’s license. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was given a court date.

October 27

• Received a report of a suspicious package. Officers attended and found a light taped up with odd wires to a battery.

• Officers were called to the hospital parking lot for report of a man driving on drugs. Officers located the man who was driving and issued him a driving prohibition. The man was taken to hospital to assist him with coming down from his high.

October 28

• Officers attended a single vehicle collision on Highway 3. The driver did not have a license and was prohibited from driving. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was arrested.

• Officers attended the 1400 block of Canyon Street for a heavily intoxicated man with a dog. The man was unable to care for himself or his dog. The man was arrested and the dog was taken to Creston Pet Adoption and Welfare Society. The man was released when sober.

October 29

• Officers located man in a stolen vehicle. The man was arrested and released with a future court date.

October 30

• Officers attended a false alarm at a business.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

