Creston RCMP Report: A mistaken game of capture-the-flag, a goat gets pepper sprayed, and more

From May 21 to 29, the Creston RCMP had 114 calls for service.

May 21

• Responded to a possible domestic where the two parties were throwing rocks and bricks back and forth. Both parties were arrested and released with a court date.

• Assisted Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) with an elderly man who fell and could not get up. Forced entry by CFR was made to assist the man.

May 22

• Canadian Pacific (CP) Rail reported a possible rail bandit but it was deemed that the rail car doors were just not closed. No one was observed and no signs of any persons or bandits.

• Responded to a roll over Motor Vehicle Collision. The driver had left the scene and was deemed to have fallen asleep.

• Received a report of a woman possible breaching her conditions. The file is still under investigation.

• Assisted CP Police with a report of a trespasser on the railway tracks. Creston RCMP remind the public that railway tracks are private property, and no one is ever allowed on the tracks.

• Responded to two hitchhikers arguing. Parties were separated and sent on their way.

May 23

• Responded to lost child who left the Creston and District Community Complex with a guardian. Child was located safe at home.

May 24

• Received a driving complaint of a vehicle running a stop sign.

• Received a report of a neighbour trespassing from the previous night in Kootenay Bay. The trespasser was spoken to and they reported they left immediately when they realized they were on the other person’s property and were just looking for the International Space Station on the clear night.

• A report of identity theft and fraud was made.

• Responded to an assault in progress. Michael Sommerfeld was arrested and charged for multiple offenses for assaulting an elderly family member with a weapon, mischief, and breaching multiple conditions. Sommerfeld was remanded in custody.

May 25

• Responded to hit and run collision.

• Creston RCMP located a female suspect, Makayla Chomyshen, on an outstanding warrant for Refusal to Comply with Impaired Driving Evaluation. Chomyshen was held and released by the courts for a future court date.

• Received a report of a fraud through an online buy and sell post.

• Responded to a stolen wallet report.

May 26

• Responded to a tragic fatal boating incident on Kootenay Lake assisting Nelson RCMP.

• Responded to a domestic in progress. Suspect was arrested and charges are being forwarded.

• Responded to a domestic, the suspect had assaulted their partner and the partner’s daughter. The suspect attempted to assault members upon attendance but was swiftly arrested. Suspect was lodged in Creston RCMP cells.

• Creston RCMP is requesting assistance from the public to identify a shoplifter for Police File 2022-1361. If you can identify this person in the photo below, please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

The Creston RCMP are seeking assistance to identify this shoplifter. (Submitted)

May 27

• Responded to a suicidal man and assisted him with getting help from medical professionals.

• Received a request to keep the peace to collect belongings. It was determined the man requesting assistance was too intoxicated to collect the belongings and was advised to call back when he was sober.

• Located a missing hospital patient who wanted support from his dog. Members were able to locate him at home with the dog. He agreed to return without issue.

May 28

• A vehicle failed to stop for police. Members attended the registered owner’s residence locating the vehicle on the road. The vehicle was impounded and the registered owner was issued multiple violation tickets.

• Members were called to report of a stolen travel trailer. It was determined that it was subject to a civil dispute between now ex-partners. They were advised to address the ownership in civil court.

• Responded to a driving complaint, and the party involved was given a warning.

• Police had an uninsured vehicle removed from the road.

• Members responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 3. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was removed from the road.

May 29

• Responded to sexual assault. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

• Responded to a flag being replaced with another flag. The original flag was not recovered. A note was left reporting it was a capture-the-flag game, but the owner did not know they were playing.

• Members responded to a collision in a rural farm. A billy goat at the farm was aggressive and refused to allow first responders access to the injured party. Member was forced to deploy pepper spray to scare the goat away.

• Members located an impaired driver. The vehicle was impounded and criminal charges are pending.

– Courtesy of Constable Brett Urano

