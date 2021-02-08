Creston RCMP report: 72 calls for assistance from Feb. 1 to 8

Creston RCMP said that they received 72 calls for assistance from Feb. 1 to 8.
Feb. 1
- Investigated mischief to property in Creston in which a water line was broken off a mobile home.
- Investigated a complaint of private photographs being distributed online.
- Report of a person not following COVID-19 related rules at a business.
- Report of a vehicle chasing deer in a field.
Feb. 2
- Attended to a landlord-tenant dispute over power being cut off.
- Report of a breach of a no-contact order after a person left harassing voicemails.
- A landlord reported a window being broken by a tenant after a disturbance.
- Report of a theft of mail.
- Report of suspicious people knocking on a residence door in Erickson.
Feb. 3
- Report of threats being uttered.
- A verbal altercation over the care of family pets escalated into violence after one party threw a pot of spaghetti sauce at another. No person or pets were injured in the fracas. Alcohol may have been a factor.
- A drinking driver who attempted to enter Canada at Kingsgate Port of Entry had his driving privileges suspended for three days, his vehicle impounded and was returned to the U.S.
Feb. 4
- Report of threats being made between past co-workers.
- Report of an ex-partner removing money from a bank account without permission.
- Report of a historic assault on a child by a babysitter.
- Attended to a family disturbance in which threats may have been uttered.
Feb. 5
- A call for police assistance resulted in the intoxicated caller being held in police cells until sober after yelling profanities at the police and health care professionals.
- Report of an assault after one person kicked another.
- Attended to a landlord-tenant dispute after threats were allegedly uttered.
- Began an investigation into a report of a sexual assault.
Feb. 6
- A vehicle stop for an unregistered vehicle resulted in the driver and the passengers being investigated for possession of narcotics and possession of stolen property.
- Attended to a disturbance at a Creston business after a patron was denied service after refusing to wear a face covering. Apparently, the drive through option was not acceptable.
- Investigated a business in Crawford Bay after a report was made for not following COVID-19 restrictions. The business was not in violation.
- A report of reckless driving resulted in the drinking driver being charged with criminal impaired driving.
Feb. 7
- Report of a vehicle driving erratically with people in the box of the truck.
- Attended to a residence in Erickson after a report that a person was damaging the home and attempting to harm himself. Police found no one to be in danger.
- Attended to a complaint of a disturbance in Lister after two intoxicated people were observed fighting in the street. One of the combatants was held in police cells until sober to stop the disturbance.
- Responded to a landlord-tenant dispute after threats were uttered.
Feb. 8
- Report of threats being uttered over erratic driving in Crawford Bay.
— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP