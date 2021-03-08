Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston RCMP Report: 69 calls for assistance from March 1 to 8

Creston RCMP said that they received 69 calls for assistance from March 1 to 8.

March 1

  • Report of a fraud involving company shares and gemstones.
  • Report of a fraud victimizing a local business over a fraudulent order.
  • Police attended a local business after a report that a person was causing a disturbance after being told to leave, due to the person not wearing a mask as per store policy. Officers arrived and escorted the person from the premises. Once released, the person advised the police that they were going to return to the business and continue shopping as it was their right. The subject was arrested and transported to the Creston RCMP detachment to prevent the continuation of the offence. Due to the subject refusing to follow officers’ directions and refusing to abide by release conditions, the subject was held in police custody overnight. The subject was released in the morning once conditions were agreed to. Criminal charges are being sought in the incident.

March 2

  • Report of trespassing on a neighbour’s property near Sirdar.
  • Report of harassment after a neighbour dispute.
  • Report of an altercation at a Creston business over the improper wearing of a mask.
  • Attended to a family dispute.

March 3

  • Report of theft from a garden shed in Erickson.
  • Report of harassment of a pedestrian from a motorist.

March 4

  • Opened an investigation into an allegation of assault at a Creston business.
  • Report of harassment after anti-COVID-19 literature was provided to a person in Creston.
  • Report of a fraud stemming from the loss of a wallet and credit cards.
  • A report of a driver acting erratically in Wynndel resulted in the drinking driver losing her licence for 90 days.
  • Police stopped for erratic driving on Canyon Street. Upon speaking with the driver, it was determined that he was possibly impaired by alcohol. After refusing to provide a breath sample, the driver had his licence suspended for 90 days and had his vehicle impounded.

March 5

  • A report of theft turned out to be a civil dispute.
  • Report of people trespassing on school property in Creston.
  • Police issued a ticket stemming from a complaint from the Health Authority that a person who had crossed into Canada failed to provide a valid COVID-19 test.
  • Report of threats over text.

March 6

  • Police attended to a report of an altercation between demonstrators and the public.
  • Attended to a landlord-tenant dispute.
  • Report of loud pickleball players.

March 7

  • Report of unknown persons knocking on residence doors.
  • Report of a bed frame being stolen while the complainant was moving.

— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

