Creston RCMP Report: 69 calls for assistance from Feb. 22 to March 1

Creston RCMP said that they received 69 calls for assistance from Feb. 22 to March 1.
Feb. 22
- Report of possible illegal narcotics trafficking in Creston.
- Attended to a complaint of an altercation between roommates.
- Report of illegal garbage dumping on Highway 21.
- Discussed a neighbour dispute with both parties regarding access on an easement.
- Responded to an attempted break and enter to a residence in Creston.
- Report of harassing communications over text.
Feb. 23
- Report of threatening texts coming from an ex-spouse.
- Report of a large tool being stolen from a business in Creston.
- Investigated a person for being unlawfully in a dwelling after a homeowner observed a male enter his home.
Feb. 24
- Report of suspicious items being left in a yard in Creston.
- Attended to a request to keep the peace between ex-partners.
- Intervened in a civil dispute which involved taking a vehicle without consent.
- Report of a fraud involving the taking of personal information.
Feb. 25
- Assisted a homeowner in removing unwanted guests.
- Report of a male knocking on several doors and attempting to gain entry in Creston. Police located the person and ensured that he received the medical assistance he required.
Feb. 26
- Report of a suspicious vehicle at a business in Creston.
- A report of an overdue traveller that was unreachable by family turned out to be a person stuck on Kootenay Pass during avalanche control.
Feb. 27
- Intervened in a domestic disturbance involving alcohol.
- Report of a patron refusing to wear a mask at a business in Erickson.
- Report of mischief to a residence in Kitchener.
Feb. 28
- Noise complaint regarding the use of a chainsaw early in the morning.
- Police attended to an open 911 call at a residence in Creston. Upon arrival, it was apparent that there had been a disturbance in the residence. One person was removed and charged with assault.
– Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP