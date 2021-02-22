Creston RCMP report: 65 calls for assistance from Feb. 15 to 22

Creston RCMP said that they received 65 calls for assistance from Feb. 15 to 22.
Feb.15
- Called regarding a person possibly breaching COVID-19 restrictions by having people in a hotel room.
- Report of a disturbance in which an altercation between two drivers was taking place.
- Report of harassment over COVID-19 restriction complaints.
Feb. 16
- Attended to a domestic assault complaint in which neither party would cooperate with the police.
- A report of a theft from a Creston business turned out to be a misunderstanding after the item was taken for maintenance.
- Report of harassment over text.
- Attended to a complaint from CP Rail that a vehicle was being towed dangerously close to the tracks when a train passed.
Feb. 17
- Attended to a report of shots being fired at a house in Creston from a truck. Information received provided a description of the vehicle and the driver which led police to locate the shooting suspect. Police arrested the suspect a short time later, and he was held in custody pending a justice hearing. No one was injured in the shooting.
- Report of a domestic disturbance involving alcohol consumption.
- Report of a loud disturbance in Canyon.
Feb. 18
- A breach of a no-contact order resulted in the suspect being held for a bail hearing by a justice.
- A minor vehicle collision on Canyon Street resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 24 hours and having his vehicle impounded.
- Report of a tenant uttering threats to a landlord over insurance.
Feb. 19
- Police were called to the Creston hospital to seize illicit narcotics found.
- Report of a person uttering racial slurs in public.
- Opened an investigation into possession of child pornography.
- Report of threats being uttered stemming from a previous altercation.
- Attended to a complaint of a dog falling into the Goat River.
Feb. 20
- A complainant advising that a tenant had damaged rental property was advised that it was a civil matter.
- Attended to another landlord-tenant dispute over the removal of property in an attempt to keep the peace.
- Report of a person stealing bottles from a yard.
Feb. 21
- Police attended to a complaint of an intoxicated person refusing to leave a residence in Lister. The intoxicated person was held in police cells until sober.
- Report of a child yelling and having a tantrum in Riondel.
— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP