Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston RCMP report: 65 calls for assistance from Feb. 15 to 22

On Feb. 17, police attended to a report of shots being fired at a house in Creston from a truck.

Creston RCMP said that they received 65 calls for assistance from Feb. 15 to 22.

Feb.15

  • Called regarding a person possibly breaching COVID-19 restrictions by having people in a hotel room.
  • Report of a disturbance in which an altercation between two drivers was taking place.
  • Report of harassment over COVID-19 restriction complaints.

Feb. 16

  • Attended to a domestic assault complaint in which neither party would cooperate with the police.
  • A report of a theft from a Creston business turned out to be a misunderstanding after the item was taken for maintenance.
  • Report of harassment over text.
  • Attended to a complaint from CP Rail that a vehicle was being towed dangerously close to the tracks when a train passed.

Feb. 17

  • Attended to a report of shots being fired at a house in Creston from a truck. Information received provided a description of the vehicle and the driver which led police to locate the shooting suspect. Police arrested the suspect a short time later, and he was held in custody pending a justice hearing. No one was injured in the shooting.
  • Report of a domestic disturbance involving alcohol consumption.
  • Report of a loud disturbance in Canyon.

Feb. 18

  • A breach of a no-contact order resulted in the suspect being held for a bail hearing by a justice.
  • A minor vehicle collision on Canyon Street resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 24 hours and having his vehicle impounded.
  • Report of a tenant uttering threats to a landlord over insurance.

Feb. 19

  • Police were called to the Creston hospital to seize illicit narcotics found.
  • Report of a person uttering racial slurs in public.
  • Opened an investigation into possession of child pornography.
  • Report of threats being uttered stemming from a previous altercation.
  • Attended to a complaint of a dog falling into the Goat River.

Feb. 20

  • A complainant advising that a tenant had damaged rental property was advised that it was a civil matter.
  • Attended to another landlord-tenant dispute over the removal of property in an attempt to keep the peace.
  • Report of a person stealing bottles from a yard.

Feb. 21

  • Police attended to a complaint of an intoxicated person refusing to leave a residence in Lister. The intoxicated person was held in police cells until sober.
  • Report of a child yelling and having a tantrum in Riondel.

— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada
Next story
Woman charged for allegedly entering Castlegar home and stabbing 2 teens

Just Posted

Fields Forward’s fruit press machine. (File photo)
Regional food processing facility coming to Creston

The facility will produce juices from fruits and vegetables, package vegetables for institutions, bottle jams, freeze-dry products into powders and provide other food processing services.

One of the small homes in development at the Lower Kootenay Band. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Lower Kootenay Band developing energy-efficient small homes for members

There are two, 600 sq. ft., small homes currently in the works that are expected to be completed in April.

Frisky Whisky owner Cori Karountzos, left, and Frisky Whisky manager Marissa Bilcik. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston’s Frisky Whisky wins two business awards in its inaugural year

The 1920’s style Speakeasy tapas lounge won the best in customer service for small businesses award, as well as the best in hospitality and tourism award.

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue report: 11 calls for assistance between Feb. 15 and 22

On Feb. 15, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 33 Avenue North for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP report: 65 calls for assistance from Feb. 15 to 22

On Feb. 17, police attended to a report of shots being fired at a house in Creston from a truck.

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Parents should have been involved in decision to shave Grade 6 student’s head. (Lachlan Labere – Black PRess)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Prince George woman who threatened to ‘open fire’ on day care gets 2 years probation

A daycare and school were locked down due to the threats

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Petition to keep Wells Gray murderer in jail garners 39K signatures and counting

Family and friends compiling victim impact statements to keep David Ennis behind bars.

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Most Read