Creston RCMP report: 62 calls for assistance from Sept. 14 to 21

On Sept. 18, police attended to a report of a male causing a disturbance at a Creston business after he was denied use of the washroom facilities

Creston police said that they received 62 calls for assistance from Sept. 14 to 21.

Sept. 14

A vehicle stop on Highway 3 near West Creston for speeding resulted in the unlicensed driver being fined and having his vehicle impounded.

Report of a purse being stolen from an unlocked residence in Creston.

A male causing a disturbance by yelling in a Creston park was arrested and lodged in police cells for being drunk in public.

Sept. 15

Report of a male yelling obscenities outside a business in Creston.

Report of a theft of gas from a Creston gas station.

Police attended to a report of a male running into traffic and yelling at drivers on Canyon Street.

Sept. 16

A disturbance outside a residence in Creston resulted in one male being arrested and charged with uttering threats.

Sept. 17

A vehicle stop for erratic driving on Lower Wynndel Road resulted in the drinking driver being issued a three day license suspension and having her vehicle impounded.

Police attended to a report of an unwanted guest at a residence after a family dispute.

Police intervened in a disturbance at a Provincial Government office after a person was reported to be aggressive with staff.

Sept. 18

Police attended to a report of a male causing a disturbance at a Creston business after he was denied use of the washroom facilities.

Report of a break and enter to a residence stemming from a dispute over property.

Police attended to a report of a disturbance on Canyon Street in which two males were fighting.

Sept. 19

A vehicle stop for erratic driving in the early morning hours on Canyon Street resulted in the drinking driver having his license suspended for three days. A further check with ICBC resulted in the driver receiving a three month driving prohibition for administrative reasons.

Police attended to a male causing a disturbance outside a Creston business after being refused service due to his inability to provide identification.

Report of a dog biting a person after attending a property unintentionally in Erickson.

Police stopped a vehicle in Highway 3 for speeding. The driver was found to have been drinking and received a three day licence suspension due to the level of alcohol.

Sept. 20

Police attended to a report of a female causing problems and possibly starting a small campfire beside Highway 3 in Gray Creek. Police assisted the person in finding lodging for the night.

A report of a suspicious light on Mount Thompson turned out to be a camper.

-Information provided by Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston Valley