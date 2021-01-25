Creston RCMP Report: 61 calls for assistance from Jan. 18 to 25

Creston RCMP said that they received 61 calls for assistance from Jan. 18 to 25.
Jan. 18
- Report of an online scam on Kijiji regarding the sale of a vehicle.
- Report of a suspicious vehicle dumping garbage near Creston.
- Report of aggressive dogs in Erickson.
- A call of two intoxicated people walking on the road in front of vehicles in Lister resulted in the two spending a night in police cells.
Jan. 19
- Intervened in a civil dispute over the ownership of a dog.
- Attended to a family dispute to keep the peace while a child was leaving the residence to live elsewhere.
Jan. 20
- Report of an assault in which one person threw coffee at another.
- Report of threats during an online sale dispute.
Jan. 21
- Report of a person breaching no-contact conditions after sending texts.
- Report of an online rental scam regarding the rental of a home in Creston that was not for rent.
Jan. 22
- Report of animal cruelty after a person was observed punching a dog.
- Called regarding a family dispute over property. The caller was advised to seek civil counsel.
- Report of multiple gunshots heard near Creston.
Jan. 23
- Police were called to assist a resident who left a pot of potatoes boiling on the stove after leaving town. A friend was contacted to attend the residence to turn off the stove
- A report of overdue/missing travellers turned out to be a pair who got stuck on a forest service road. The pair made it home unharmed later.
Jan. 24
- Police attended to a complaint of a possible break and enter to a residence in Creston. It appeared as if the door handle and lock were in poor shape due to age, resulting in it appearing to be damaged.
- Report of shots heard near a residence in Erickson.
- Police were called to the Kingsgate port of entry after an American driver was suspected of being impaired after crashing his truck into a cement barrier. The driver refused to provide a breath sample to police, and was subsequently charged with a number of offences before being returned to the US.
— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP