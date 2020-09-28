Creston RCMP report: 58 calls for assistance from Sept. 21 to 28

A Sept. 27 call to a Creston business regarding a suspicious male possibly using narcotics in the restroom resulted in the male being arrested by the police. During the arrest, the male assaulted the responding officer.

Creston police said that they received 58 calls for assistance from Sept. 21 to 28.

Sept. 21

  • Intervened in a neighbour dispute over a fence.
  • Report of a male yelling and screaming on Canyon Street.
  • Investigated a report of a vehicle possibly shot with a pellet gun on Highway 3.

Sept. 22

  • Investigated a report of a domestic argument that turned physical.
  • Report of vehicle lug nuts found loosened. Possible mischief.
  • Received information regarding a possible missing person from 2018.

Sept. 23

  • Attended to a report of an assault at a party over a romantic relationship.
  • An unwanted male was removed from a Creston business and served a trespass notice after causing a disturbance.
  • Report of a possible threat during a landlord-tenant dispute.
  • Assisted Kingsgate CBSA agents with a seizure of narcotics.

Sept. 24

  • Report of stolen timber in Lister.
  • Received a counterfeit bill after it was passed at a Creston business.
  • Report of harassment by an ex-partner after a breakup.

Sept. 25

  • Assisted BC Conservation Officers in seizing an unregistered firearm.
  • Report from a Creston business that a male had been causing a disturbance and harassing customers.

Sept. 26

  • A vehicle stop for failing to drive with lights on in the early morning hours in Creston resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days.
  • Report of gunshots being heard near Yahk.
  • Investigated a report of threats being made dur
  • ing a party. Alcohol appeared to be a factor.

Sept. 27

  • A vehicle stop to check driver sobriety in the early morning hours in Creston resulted in the drinking driver having her licence suspended for 90 days, and having her vehicle impounded for 30 days.
  • Attended to a report of a male acting erratically outside a business in Creston.
  • Called to investigate a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in West Creston in which the driver left the scene. Police located the driver unharmed but impaired by alcohol. The driver had her licence suspended for 90 days.
  • A call to a Creston business regarding a suspicious male possibly using narcotics in the restroom resulted in the male being arrested by the police. During the arrest, the male assaulted the responding officer. The male is currently in custody facing numerous charges.
  • Police received a call from a stuck motorist on an FSR near Dodge Creek.

Sept. 28

  • Report of logs being spilled off a truck on Highway 3 near Yahk after the truck hit a bear.

-Information provided by Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

