Creston RCMP Report: 51 calls for assistance from March 8 to 15

Creston RCMP said that they received 51 calls for assistance from March 8 to 15.
March 8
- Intervened in a landlord-tenant dispute over the retrieval of a TV.
- Attended to a report of children playing in and around train cars in Creston.
March 9
- Report of slashed tires on a vehicle outside a residence in Creston.
- Report of a disturbance outside a business in which a nearby resident was yelling obscenities.
- Report from the PHO that a person filed to provide a COVID-19 test when arriving at the Rykerts border crossing.
March 10
- Report of identity theft and an attempt to steal money.
- Report of a fraud in which a caller claimed to be with RBC and requested the victim to purchase gift cards.
- Report of a suspicious male with a golf club.
March 11
- A report of intoxicated people fighting in Lister resulted in the combatants being held in RCMP cells until sober.
- Report of a suspicious van parked outside a residence.
March 12
- Report of damage to mailboxes in Lister and in Creston.
- Police were called to a domestic disturbance involving illicit narcotics use. After one person was arrested and taken to RCMP cells, the other participant requested to be arrested in order to be held in jail as well to be close to the partner. After police refused to do so, the person called 911 and made a bomb threat. Charges are being sought for public mischief for making a false complaint to the police.
March 13
- A report of an illegal border crossing near Rykerts turned out to be a cross-border date in which the two partners sat across from each other on lawn chairs – one in Idaho and one in BC. No crossing was made by either party.
March 14
- Report of an illegal gathering on private property near the US border at Rykerts in which illegal border crossings were suspected.
— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP