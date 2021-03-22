Creston RCMP Report: 50 calls for assistance from March 15 to 22

On March 21, police were called to a suspicious person asleep in a vehicle on a residential street in Creston with the vehicle motor running.

Creston RCMP said that they received 50 calls for assistance from March 15 to 22.

March 15

Responded to false 911 calls and a breach of a no-contact order violation.

March 16

Reports of disturbing the peace and a request to check the well-being of a person.

Responded to a domestic assault in which charges were recommended.

After concerned residents called the police regarding a vehicle collision, police responded and found the driver to be impaired.

March 17

Responded to a number of calls including false alarms, harassment, and disturbances.

Police were called to two family disturbances involving property damage to a residence.

March 18

Dealt with reports of harassment and shoplifting.

March 19

Numerous calls for service including traffic, vehicle collisions, and bylaw noise complaints.

Opened an investigation into threats being made over text between ex-partners.

Report of equipment theft from an industrial compound.

March 20

Attended to reports of a break and enter to a residence, a bush fire, and traffic offences.

March 21

Attended to reports of civil disputes and traffic offences.

Police were called to a suspicious person asleep in a vehicle on a residential street in Creston with the vehicle motor running. The person was found to be in good health and not impaired.

March 22

Police were called to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 North of Yahk. Police investigation continues at this time.

— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP