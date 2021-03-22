Creston RCMP Report: 50 calls for assistance from March 15 to 22

Creston RCMP said that they received 50 calls for assistance from March 15 to 22.
March 15
- Responded to false 911 calls and a breach of a no-contact order violation.
March 16
- Reports of disturbing the peace and a request to check the well-being of a person.
- Responded to a domestic assault in which charges were recommended.
- After concerned residents called the police regarding a vehicle collision, police responded and found the driver to be impaired.
March 17
- Responded to a number of calls including false alarms, harassment, and disturbances.
- Police were called to two family disturbances involving property damage to a residence.
March 18
- Dealt with reports of harassment and shoplifting.
March 19
- Numerous calls for service including traffic, vehicle collisions, and bylaw noise complaints.
- Opened an investigation into threats being made over text between ex-partners.
- Report of equipment theft from an industrial compound.
March 20
- Attended to reports of a break and enter to a residence, a bush fire, and traffic offences.
March 21
- Attended to reports of civil disputes and traffic offences.
- Police were called to a suspicious person asleep in a vehicle on a residential street in Creston with the vehicle motor running. The person was found to be in good health and not impaired.
March 22
- Police were called to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 North of Yahk. Police investigation continues at this time.
— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP