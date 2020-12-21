Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston RCMP Report: 49 calls for assistance from Dec. 14 to 21

On Dec. 19, police received a complaint of a theft from a victim in a residence in Creston. During the investigation, the witness stated that he observed “The Grinch” stealing presents from the porch of a residence, and when confronted, pulled a gun on the witness.