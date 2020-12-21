Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston RCMP Report: 49 calls for assistance from Dec. 14 to 21

On Dec. 19, police received a complaint of a theft from a victim in a residence in Creston. During the investigation, the witness stated that he observed “The Grinch” stealing presents from the porch of a residence, and when confronted, pulled a gun on the witness.

Creston RCMP said that they received 49 calls for assistance from Dec. 14 to 21.

Dec. 14

  • Report of credit card fraud in which an unknown person applied for a credit card in the victim’s name and used it.
  • Intervened in a dispute in which a neighbour was disturbing realtors and potential home buyers.
  • Report of illegal cannabis production in a rural area.

Dec. 15

  • Report of anonymous threatening letters between school students.
  • Intervened in a property dispute and harassment between ex-partners.

Dec. 16

  • Report of theft of money from a bank account, in which an acquaintance had access to.
  • Responded to a domestic disturbance that appeared to be verbal only.
  • A report of a suspicious person looking into windows turned out to be a person walking home.

Dec. 17

  • Report of a person having his cell phone account “hacked” and having currency stolen online.
  • Responded to a domestic disturbance in which an assault was alleged. Charges are being considered.

Dec. 18

  • Report of an attempted break-in and theft to the RDCK Landfill.
  • Attended to a complaint of harassment by an ex-partner. When police attended, the highly intoxicated complainant recited a Christmas prayer for the responding officer and performed an interpretive dance to “The Little Drummer Boy”.

Dec. 19

  • Attended to a complaint of harassment in which the suspect continuously sought out and spoke to a certain person stating that he had a “message from God” that would save the complainant. Police warned the suspect to cease contacting the complainant regardless of the message or whom it might be from.
  • Report of a disturbance between tenants in which a landlord had to intervene.
  • Police attended to an anti-COVID-19 restrictions rally on Canyon Street in Creston. Participants were warned that they were gathering in contravention of the Provincial Health Order and that they would be ticketed if they did not disperse. The rally ended with police presence. Charges are being considered for the organizers.
  • Received a complaint of a theft from a victim in a residence in Creston. During the investigation, the witness stated that he observed “The Grinch” stealing presents from the porch of a residence, and when confronted, pulled a gun on the witness. “The Grinch” was also described to be heavily armed. The police assured that the complainant’s health was being addressed.

Dec. 20

  • Attended to a complaint of a person yelling on Canyon Street. The intoxicated person attempted to run away from the responding officers upon intervention. The person was caught and lodged in police cells until sober.
  • Report of a possible stolen boat motor.
  • Report of a suspicious vehicle near Sirdar which was bearing Wyoming licence plates.
  • Attended to a domestic disturbance in which one partner was damaging property. The intoxicated suspect was lodged in police cells until sober. Charges are being considered.

Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19
Next story
Canada among countries to hit Britain with travel ban over coronavirus variant

Just Posted

Volunteer Signe Miller prepares the envelope and chocolate bars portion of the hamper package for a recipient. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Ministerial delivers Christmas Hampers in a safe and socially distanced manner

Over $79,000 was raised for this year’s edition of the hamper program, with 320 individuals and families in the community receiving a hamper package

Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for the West Kootenay. File photo
Environment Canada: Major winter storm to hit West Kootenay

The Kootenay Pass is expected to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue: 9 calls for service from Dec. 14 to 21

On Dec. 15, CFR was dispatched to the area of 33 Avenue and Highway 3 for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 49 calls for assistance from Dec. 14 to 21

On Dec. 19, police received a complaint of a theft from a victim in a residence in Creston. During the investigation, the witness stated that he observed “The Grinch” stealing presents from the porch of a residence, and when confronted, pulled a gun on the witness.

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Most Read