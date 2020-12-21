Creston RCMP Report: 49 calls for assistance from Dec. 14 to 21

Creston RCMP said that they received 49 calls for assistance from Dec. 14 to 21.
Dec. 14
- Report of credit card fraud in which an unknown person applied for a credit card in the victim’s name and used it.
- Intervened in a dispute in which a neighbour was disturbing realtors and potential home buyers.
- Report of illegal cannabis production in a rural area.
Dec. 15
- Report of anonymous threatening letters between school students.
- Intervened in a property dispute and harassment between ex-partners.
Dec. 16
- Report of theft of money from a bank account, in which an acquaintance had access to.
- Responded to a domestic disturbance that appeared to be verbal only.
- A report of a suspicious person looking into windows turned out to be a person walking home.
Dec. 17
- Report of a person having his cell phone account “hacked” and having currency stolen online.
- Responded to a domestic disturbance in which an assault was alleged. Charges are being considered.
Dec. 18
- Report of an attempted break-in and theft to the RDCK Landfill.
- Attended to a complaint of harassment by an ex-partner. When police attended, the highly intoxicated complainant recited a Christmas prayer for the responding officer and performed an interpretive dance to “The Little Drummer Boy”.
Dec. 19
- Attended to a complaint of harassment in which the suspect continuously sought out and spoke to a certain person stating that he had a “message from God” that would save the complainant. Police warned the suspect to cease contacting the complainant regardless of the message or whom it might be from.
- Report of a disturbance between tenants in which a landlord had to intervene.
- Police attended to an anti-COVID-19 restrictions rally on Canyon Street in Creston. Participants were warned that they were gathering in contravention of the Provincial Health Order and that they would be ticketed if they did not disperse. The rally ended with police presence. Charges are being considered for the organizers.
- Received a complaint of a theft from a victim in a residence in Creston. During the investigation, the witness stated that he observed “The Grinch” stealing presents from the porch of a residence, and when confronted, pulled a gun on the witness. “The Grinch” was also described to be heavily armed. The police assured that the complainant’s health was being addressed.
Dec. 20
- Attended to a complaint of a person yelling on Canyon Street. The intoxicated person attempted to run away from the responding officers upon intervention. The person was caught and lodged in police cells until sober.
- Report of a possible stolen boat motor.
- Report of a suspicious vehicle near Sirdar which was bearing Wyoming licence plates.
- Attended to a domestic disturbance in which one partner was damaging property. The intoxicated suspect was lodged in police cells until sober. Charges are being considered.
— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP