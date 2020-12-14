Creston RCMP report: 37 calls for assistance from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14

On Dec. 13, police received a report of loud Christmas playing music outside a residence in Creston

Creston RCMP said that they received 37 calls for assistance from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14.

Dec. 7

Called to a disturbance outside a Creston business in which two people were yelling at each other.

Dec. 8

Report of extortion over Facebook stemming from the sending of personal pictures.

Looked into the report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Creston business.

Attended to a call of a disturbance in which an intoxicated neighbour was attempting to get into a residence.

Dec. 9

Began an investigation into an online fraud in which the victim sent money overseas to buy property.

Attended a Creston business to investigate a suspicious occurrence involving passengers in a vehicle after a 911 call that was disconnected.

Responded to a complaint of a disturbance in which a witness heard a woman crying and screaming in a Creston park. Patrols of the area did not locate anyone in distress.

Dec. 10

Report of unknown people knocking on residence doors after midnight. Patrols for suspects negative.

A Creston resident called regarding the attempted theft of Christmas lights after they were found to be unplugged.

Dec. 11

Report of an aggressive dog biting a person in Riondel.

Report of a theft of cookbooks and dental floss from a residence in Creston.

Dec. 12

Report of a possible breach of the COVID Measures Act after a person was suspected of being in public with active COVID. The report turned out to be false.

Report of an illegal cannabis outlet in Lister.

Report of harassing messages over social media.

Attended to a report of unknown people outside a residence in Creston.

Dec. 13

Report of loud Christmas playing music outside a residence in Creston.

— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP