Creston RCMP report: 37 calls for assistance from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14

Creston RCMP said that they received 37 calls for assistance from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14.
Dec. 7
- Called to a disturbance outside a Creston business in which two people were yelling at each other.
Dec. 8
- Report of extortion over Facebook stemming from the sending of personal pictures.
- Looked into the report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Creston business.
- Attended to a call of a disturbance in which an intoxicated neighbour was attempting to get into a residence.
Dec. 9
- Began an investigation into an online fraud in which the victim sent money overseas to buy property.
- Attended a Creston business to investigate a suspicious occurrence involving passengers in a vehicle after a 911 call that was disconnected.
- Responded to a complaint of a disturbance in which a witness heard a woman crying and screaming in a Creston park. Patrols of the area did not locate anyone in distress.
Dec. 10
- Report of unknown people knocking on residence doors after midnight. Patrols for suspects negative.
- A Creston resident called regarding the attempted theft of Christmas lights after they were found to be unplugged.
Dec. 11
- Report of an aggressive dog biting a person in Riondel.
- Report of a theft of cookbooks and dental floss from a residence in Creston.
Dec. 12
- Report of a possible breach of the COVID Measures Act after a person was suspected of being in public with active COVID. The report turned out to be false.
- Report of an illegal cannabis outlet in Lister.
- Report of harassing messages over social media.
- Attended to a report of unknown people outside a residence in Creston.
Dec. 13
- Report of loud Christmas playing music outside a residence in Creston.
— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP