Creston RCMP narrowly avoid striking a Clydesdale horse on highway

The Creston RCMP received 197 calls for assistance from Jan. 4 to Jan. 24, 2022.

Highlights include:

January 4

• Creston RCMP were called to speak with a local male who was continually clearing snow around his residence and subsequently burying his neighbours’ vehicle with it. His excuse was he did not know where else to put it. He was given several alternative suggestions.

January 13

• Assisted Columbia Valley RCMP by executing an endorsed arrest warrant of a Creston man for various driving offences.

January 16

• While on patrol, police narrowly avoided striking a Clydesdale horse that was walking in the middle of the highway. The gentle giant was led by the horse-whispering constable to a nearby residence, and the owners were identified and contacted.

January 17

• Police located and stopped a male riding a dirtbike late at night. The bike was not street legal and conditions were very dangerous for two-wheeled vehicles. The dirtbike was walked to its nearby home and a violation ticket with multiple offences was issued.

– Information courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs