Jordan’s Cabin was destroyed in an overnight fire on Sept. 29. Photo courtesy of Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Creston RCMP is investigating after a fire destroyed the historical Jordan’s Cabin site off of Highway 3 on Sept. 29.

“Someone had to be in the cabin for it to cause a fire. We’re still looking to find out if someone caused the fire intentionally or accidentally,” said Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP.

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire.

“The speculation is someone was inside the cabin. That’s most likely the cause, someone staying overnight, and started the fire intentionally or not,” said Currie.

Southeast Fire Centre information officer Kimberly Wright confirmed that firefighters responded and attended to the fire.

In August, the Creston Valley Rotary Club conducted preservation and cleanup work at the site, clearing the area of any bush in an effort to prevent flames from spreading to the cabin in the event of a wildfire.

“It’s just very disappointing. It’s sad to see that something that we all looked at as we drove over the pass is destroyed. It’s sad news,” said Dave Handy, the president of the Creston Valley Rotary Club.

“The forestry told us that our work helped, that clearing of underbrush may have prevented the fire from spreading into the forest.”

READ MORE: Creston Valley Rotary Club preserves Jordan’s Cabin site

Handy added that maintaining and preserving the site was going to be an annual task.

“We had plans to do draining around the cabin to ensure its viability, but we can’t do that now,” he said.

Creston RCMP is currently looking for any witnesses who saw the fire and has asked that anyone from the public contact them if they had seen anyone suspicious on Highway 3 during the night of the fire.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’
Next story
Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Just Posted

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Indoor pools in RDCK to reopen Oct. 13

Pools have been closed by the pandemic since March 16

Creston’s Sunset Seed Company closes for good

“It’s time for me to retire, simply put,” said Tom Heal, who became the manager of the family business in 2005

Column: One person can make a difference

“While it’s sad for many to see the Sunset Seed Company close their doors for good, it dawned on me that several were going to miss Tom and his aura more than the goods that he sold”

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

Lit Column: We All Have Pandemic Fatigue

“Without the ability to gather as a community, visit with our loved ones, or to even take our time while we shop, the future can feel gloomy”

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Greens’ Furstenau fires at NDP, Liberals on pandemic recovery, sales tax promise

She also criticized the NDP economic recovery plan, arguing it abandons the tourism industry

Most Read