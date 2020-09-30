Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Jordan’s Cabin was destroyed in an overnight fire on Sept. 29. Photo courtesy of Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Creston RCMP is investigating after a fire destroyed the historical Jordan’s Cabin site off of Highway 3 on Sept. 29.

“Someone had to be in the cabin for it to cause a fire. We’re still looking to find out if someone caused the fire intentionally or accidentally,” said Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP.

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire.

“The speculation is someone was inside the cabin. That’s most likely the cause, someone staying overnight, and started the fire intentionally or not,” said Currie.

Southeast Fire Centre information officer Kimberly Wright confirmed that firefighters responded and attended to the fire.

In August, the Creston Valley Rotary Club conducted preservation and cleanup work at the site, clearing the area of any bush in an effort to prevent flames from spreading to the cabin in the event of a wildfire.

“It’s just very disappointing. It’s sad to see that something that we all looked at as we drove over the pass is destroyed. It’s sad news,” said Dave Handy, the president of the Creston Valley Rotary Club.

“The forestry told us that our work helped, that clearing of underbrush may have prevented the fire from spreading into the forest.”

READ MORE: Creston Valley Rotary Club preserves Jordan’s Cabin site

Handy added that maintaining and preserving the site was going to be an annual task.

“We had plans to do draining around the cabin to ensure its viability, but we can’t do that now,” he said.

Creston RCMP is currently looking for any witnesses who saw the fire and has asked that anyone from the public contact them if they had seen anyone suspicious on Highway 3 during the night of the fire.

