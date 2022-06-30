The cost to repair the towers is estimated in tens of thousands of dollars. (Photo courtesy of Creston RCMP)

Creston RCMP investigates mischief to transmission towers

Creston RCMP is investigating damage to transmission towers that appears to have been caused in acts of mischief.

On May 20, the RCMP received a report from BC Hydro of damage to several transmission towers located off Goat River Road N. in the Arrowcreek and Kitchener area.

While examining the scene, ammunition casings were found on the ground near the towers. Bullet holes were in the aluminium structures and signage, and several insulator strings were also heavily damaged.

Investigators believe someone had been discharging firearms at the towers, which caused the damage to the infrastructure.

“Those responsible could be criminally charged for careless use of a firearm and mischief, and civilly sued for damages,” said Const. Brett Urano of the Creston RCMP.

“As well, this reckless behaviour can increase the risk of wildfires.”

The costs for labour and repairs to the infrastructure has been estimated tens of thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information about the damages is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

