Creston RCMP investigate death of 19-year-old at foresty worksite

(Shown above left) Kaydon Booth died after being struck by a loader while working on a logging site near Leppard Creek forest service road on Nov. 14. (Screen shot from GF Oliver Funeral Chapel)

A 19-year-old man died after being struck by a loader while working on a logging site near Leppard Creek forest service road on Nov. 14.

An investigation revealed that at approximately 1 p.m. Kaydon Booth from Creston was struck by a loader while walking on the worksite.

Booth was provided emergency medical care on the scene and transported by workers to an awaiting ambulance on Highway 3. He later succumbed to his injuries.

“Kaydon joined the Canyon-Lister Fire Department in 2016 as a junior firefighter. He was a valued member of our department, and our thoughts go out to his family and friends,” said the Canyon-Lister Fire Department in a post on Facebook.

Worksafe BC and the RCMP continue to investigate, nothing criminal is suspected.

Also read: New assistant fire chief for the Town of Creston

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter