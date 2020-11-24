Creston RCMP hosting “Cram the Cruiser” holiday donation event

“The Creston RCMP would like to give back to the community that has supported us and all first responders through the pandemic”

Creston RCMP is hosting a “Cram the Cruiser” donation event at Pealow’s Independent Grocer on Dec. 5, where residents are invited to donate new, unwrapped toys for children and any non-perishable food items to help feed families in the community this holiday season.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., members of the Creston RCMP, Creston EHS, Creston Fire Rescue, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29, Pealow’s and Royal Lepage East Kootenay Realty will be on-site to collect the items, which will be donated to the Creston Valley Gleaners Food Bank. Cash donations will also be accepted by members of Branch 29.

“Understanding how difficult this past year has been on everyone – especially the less fortunate and those who may have lost jobs or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Creston RCMP would like to give back to the community that has supported us and all first responders through the pandemic,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP.

Community members interested in dropping by the event are reminded to wear their masks and social distance. Christmas music will be played and candy canes will be handed out to kids.

