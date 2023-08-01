(Pixabay.com)

Creston RCMP field lots of complaints about dangerous drivers

Creston RCMP have received multiple complaints around the town and outlying areas regarding aggressive and dangerous drivers.

“We have multiple reports of vehicles doing burnouts and driving in an erratic manner,” says S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander.

“Driving in such a manner is very dangerous to the public and illegal. My officers are stepping up enforcement for these dangerous driving behaviours and will pursue charges against offenders.”

If caught driving in a dangerous manner police can impound your vehicle for at least seven days and issue multiple Motor Vehicle Act charges or charge the driver with Criminal Code Offences, such as Dangerous Driving.

A person could face stiff penalties including fines, points on your licence, increases to insurance rates, vehicle impounds, and possibly jail time.

Police are reminding the public to drive responsibly and be courteous on our roads to keep everyone safe.

