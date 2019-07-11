Creston RCMP execute search warrant and find 12.3 grams of fentanyl

On June 4 members of the Creston RCMP executed a search warrant on 1227 Northwest Blvd in Creston.

Found in the residence were 12.3 grams of fentanyl and approximately $4000 in cash, a large number of restricted and prohibited firearms were also found.

47-year-old Claude Donald Lefebvre of Creston was arrested on July 11 in Crawford Bay on an outstanding arrest warrant. Lefebvre is currently in custody facing numerous drug and weapons charges stemming from the search.

“The drug trade fuels organized crime, which leads to other criminal activity in our communities,” said Staff Sgt Ryan Currie in a press release on July 11. “The Creston RCMP is committed to combatting the illicit drug trade and organized crime in order to keep Creston safe.”

