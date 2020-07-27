Creston RCMP continue search for missing Alberta man

Lewis Pierce White was last seen on July 23 in Lethbridge, Alberta

Lewis Pierce White is described as a 33-year-old caucasian male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is listed as five ft 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Photo courtesy of Creston RCMP

Creston RCMP is requesting the help of the public in locating a missing Alberta man.

Lewis Pierce White was last seen on July 23 in Lethbridge, Alta. Police said that Lewis was travelling to a destination in B.C. but never arrived as scheduled. His motor vehicle was located near the hamlet of Yahk, B.C.

Since July 26, authorities have been working alongside Creston Search and Rescue, who have been looking around the surrounding area where White’s car was found.

“Although foul play is not believed to be involved in Lewis’ disappearance, police are very concerned for his health and well-being, as friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” RCMP said.

White is described as:

A 33-year-old caucasian man

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

He is listed as five ft 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White is asked to contact their local police, or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP